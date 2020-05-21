Star Trek Fans Are Over The Moon About Discovery Spinoff Coming To CBS All Access

Depart a Remark
Star Trek followers obtained fairly the welcome shock in the course of Might when it was introduced that we might be getting a a lot hoped for (and really well-deserved) spinoff from Star Trek: Discovery, which might characteristic the brand new variations of basic characters Spock, Captain Christopher Pike and Quantity One as they explored the galaxy on the unique Enterprise within the years earlier than James Kirk got here aboard. Fortunately, Star Trek: Unusual New Worlds may even see new fan favorites Ethan Peck, Anson Mount and Rebecca Romijn return to their Discovery Season 2 roles, and, as you may think, Trekkies are completely shedding their minds over the information.
So many new Star Trek reveals have both come to fruition not too long ago (like Discovery, Picard and Quick Treks) or been introduced (such because the Part 31 sequence starring Michelle Yeoh and the grownup animated present Decrease Decks), that it is virtually onerous to think about that Trekkies had a complete 12 yr drought with no new Star Trek on TV.
However, what this implies is that, now that we all know for certain we’ll get a sequence of adventures with Pike, Spock and Quantity One, the fandom is over the moon with pleasure, and have, after all, taken to Twitter to specific these emotions. And, some followers are already in possession of the best instruments for such celebration:
Oh, my! To start with, how hungry am I {that a} pizza made at house by somebody I do not even know seems to be pretty much as good as this one does? Second of all, I like this tweeter’s dedication to all issues Trek, as a result of that USS Enterprise pizza cutter just isn’t low cost, my buddies. Additionally, he was prepared with the theme track for The Authentic Sequence, which is completely apropos, seeing as how that was the place Pike, Quantity One and Spock had been first seen within the franchise.
Let’s not assume, although, that culinary choices had been the one technique of celebration for Trekkies when phrase got here down about Star Trek: Unusual New Worlds. Oh, no. A few of these of us unleashed their very own solo dance events, OK?
Man, dad reactions had been everywhere in the Unusual New Worlds information, weren’t they? This “dad dance” got here full with the precise theme track from TOS, and whereas I am unable to say that I perceive these strikes in any respect, I do hope that that was {a partially} completed bottle of Picard wine that was brandished in the course of the efficiency. You realize, for thoroughness.
In the meantime, there have been some on Twitter who’re simply so very grateful that this announcement was made at this level throughout what’s been a loopy yr. And, who can blame them?
Hug him and nod we do! Oh, wait. I could have hugged a bit too lengthy and onerous. Backing off now…Anyway, listening to about Star Trek: Unusual New Worlds has definitely given lots of people one thing to sit up for on this, properly, unusual time we’re dwelling in proper now.
Oooh, good fan artwork, proper? It truly jogs my memory of the primary look we obtained at Star Trek: Discovery a number of years in the past, with First Officer Michael Burnham and Captain Philippa Georgiou dressed to discover a desert planet. I see you, Trekkie, and respect your efforts at such a pleasant callback. Effectively executed.
Talking of Discovery (which is heading into Season 3), our enlistment within the Unusual New Worlds ranks implies that we’ll get much more of these slamming new uniforms, and you understand that a few of us are already ready to observe in full regalia:
Who is not wanting ahead to exploring together with Captain Pike, Quantity One and Spock? Nobody, that is who! Proper now we do not know when Star Trek: Unusual New Worlds will hit CBS All Access, however you may keep tuned to CinemaBlend for the most recent. And, for extra on what to observe till then, you’ll want to try our 2020 Netflix information and see what’s developing on TV this summer time!
