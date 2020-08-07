Star Trek Franchise Getting Shaken Up As Paramount Plans Its Next Movie

Whereas the Star Trek franchise is as soon as once more thriving within the tv realm because of CBS All Entry exhibits like Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard, the movie facet of issues has been dormant for the reason that launch of Star Trek Past in 2016. During the last 12 months, it’s regarded just like the Star Trek film from the thoughts of Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley may get Star Trek’s cinematic journey again on observe, however now phrase’s are available in that Paramount Footage is setting that undertaking to the facet… for now.