Star Trek franchise ‘mapped out till 2027’ with more Discovery

CBS and Netflix‘s Star Trek: Discovery could solely simply be coming into its third season, however franchise boss Alex Kurtzman has revealed that he’s deliberate “years and years” of the collection forward.

Chatting with The Hollywood Reporter, the creator stated he has a number of seasons mapped out for the sci-fi hit.

“I’m going to say, in all honesty, there are years and years left on Discovery. I feel that as a result of Star Trek, normally, has had an extended historical past going going one thing like seven seasons minimal, and we simply jumped into the longer term,” he stated.

“It’s not that it’s a model new present, however it’s a complete new set of variables with a complete new set of concepts and tales, and I don’t assume we restrict ourselves to pondering, ‘Oh, we’re capped at this place.’”

Kurtzman additionally revealed a 10-year plan for the Star Trek franchise, which can take it by means of to 2027.

“Heather Kaden and Aaron Baiers, who work with me at Secret Hideout – we actually simply bought off a name with the community mapping out [plans for Star Trek] by means of 2027,” he stated.

“After I say that, it’s not prefer it’s set in stone,” he added. “It’s simply, ‘Right here’s a plan. Right here’s what we’re . Right here’s how the totally different exhibits are going to drop.’”



“Take into account the truth that it takes a 12 months from inception – from beginning manufacturing – to airing, you must plan approach, approach, approach prematurely to get these items achieved, and you must keep on prime of the zeitgeists and make it possible for what you’re doing is related.”

He continued: “So you must plan up to now prematurely now in numerous sorts of how [like safety and budget] to look unfastened and improvisational, however there’s nothing unfastened and improvisational about it.”

Star Trek: Discovery, which stars Sonequa Martin-Inexperienced as Michael Burnham, a science specialist on board the USS Discovery, is coming into its third season, which was delayed because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Whereas filming on the season was accomplished earlier than lockdown started, the post-production group had been pressured to make money working from home, with editor Scott Gazmon revealing in Might that the duty was “going to take longer” than anticipated.

Star Trek: Discovery season 3 arrives on Netflix within the UK on Friday sixteenth October.