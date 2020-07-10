‘Star Trek,’ ‘His Dark Supplies’ – Variety

This 12 months’s digital [email protected] has introduced its schedule for Thursday, July 23. The highlights are under.

The digital occasion replaces the annual San Diego Comedian-Con, the most important fan conference in North America, which was to be held July 22–26 on the San Diego Conference Heart, till the COVID-19 pandemic pressured its cancellation.

In June, Comedian-Con Worldwide — the non-profit group that oversees SDCC and its sister occasion, WonderCon in Anaheim, Calif. — introduced it was transferring ahead with the digital occasion on the identical dates. This time, nevertheless, the occasion is free and open to all.

Thursday’s occasions embrace main panels for a reveals from HBO (“His Dark Supplies”), Amazon Prime Video (“The Boys”) and CBS All Entry (“Star Trek: Picard”).

The [email protected] schedule — beginning with Wednesday, July 22 — is being introduced every day via Sunday.

All instances are Pacific Daylight.

10–11 a.m.

“Star Trek Universe” Digital Panel — that includes the casts and producers from the CBS All Entry reveals “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Star Trek: Decrease Decks” and “Star Trek: Picard,” together with Sonequa Martin Inexperienced, Michelle Yeoh, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, Mary Chieffo, Tig Notaro, Alan Van Sprang, Jayne Brook, Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Emily Coutts, Oyin Oladejo, Patrick Kwok-Choon, Ronnie Rowe Jr., Sara Mitich, Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, Fred Tatasciore, Gillian Vigman, Mike McMahan, Patrick Stewart, Alison Capsule, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Brent Spiner, Jonathan Del Arco, Jonathan Frakes, Jeri Ryan, Marina Sirtis and government producers Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Michelle Paradise and Olatunde Osunsanmi.

11 a.m.–12 p.m.

“Photo voltaic Opposites” — that includes the solid and producers of the Hulu animated collection, together with Justin Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, Mary Mack, and government producers Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel

12–1 p.m.

“Reality Seekers” — that includes the solid and creators of the brand new Amazon Prime Video horror comedy collection, together with Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, James Serafinowicz and Nat Saunders.

“Duncanville” — that includes the solid and creators of the Fox animated collection, together with Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Pleasure Osmanski, Yassir Lester, Betsy Sodaro, visitor stars Rashida Jones and Wiz Khalifa in addition to government producers Mike and Julie Scully.

1–2 p.m.

“His Dark Supplies” — that includes the solid and showrunners of the HBO collection, together with Dafne Eager, Ruth Wilson, Ariyon Bakare, Amir Wilson, Andrew Scott, Lin-Manuel Miranda and government producers Jane Tranter and Jack Thorne.

“A Look Inside Marvel’s 616” — that includes the administrators and producers of the Disney Plus documentary collection, together with administrators Gillian Jacobs, Paul Scheer and government producers Sarah Amos and Jason Sterman.

“Utopia” — that includes the solid and creators of the brand new Amazon Prime Video collection, together with John Cusack, Rainn Wilson, Sasha Lane, Ashleigh LaThrop, Dan Byrd, Desmin Borges, Javon “Wanna” Walton, Jessica Rothe and author and government producer Gillian Flynn.

2–Three p.m.

“Add” — that includes the solid and creators of the Amazon Prime Video collection, together with Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Kevin Bigley, Allegra Edwards and Zainab Johnson and government producer and director Greg Daniels

Collider: Administrators on Directing — a dialog about filmmaking with administrators Robert Rodriguez, Colin Trevorrow and Joseph Kosinski.

3–four p.m.

“Shut Sufficient” — that includes the solid and creators of the brand new HBO Max animated collection, together with Jason Mantzoukas, Gabrielle Walsh, Kimiko Glenn, Jessica DiCicco and creator JG Quintel.

“Superstore” — that includes the solid and creators of the NBC comedy collection, together with Ben Feldman, Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Sakura, Kaliko Kauahi and showrunners Gabe Miller and Jonathan Inexperienced.

“The Boys” — that includes the solid and creators of the Amazon Prime Video collection, together with Karl City, Jack Quaid, Anthony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Aya Money and government producers Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

5–6 p.m.

LGBTQ Characters on Tv: What’s Subsequent? — a roundtable dialogue that includes Jamie Chung (“As soon as Upon A Time”), Jamie Clayton (“Roswell: New Mexico”), Wilson Cruz (“Star Trek: Discovery”), Tatiana Maslany (“Perry Mason”), Anthony Rapp (“Star Trek: Discovery”), J. August Richards (“Council of Dads”), Harry Shum, Jr.(“Shadowhunters”) and Brian Michael Smith (“9-1-1: Lone Star”)