Star Trek Icon William Shatner Delivers Sweet Final Captain’s Log From Self-Quarantine

The worldwide well being disaster has pressured us to alter our day by day routines over the previous few months, with many having discovered it particularly arduous to stay in self-quarantine. Nevertheless, various celebrities have discovered pleasant methods to maintain themselves (and their followers) entertained. Whereas Dwayne Johnson has been doing useful Q&As and Josh Gad has been reuniting the solid of ‘80s films, Star Trek alum William Shatner has been offering humorous Captain’s Logs on social media. However in fact, all good issues should come to an finish.
William Shatner just lately took to Twitter to ship his 100th and ultimate Captain’s Log. Within the candy message, the 89-year-old actor expressed his hope that followers had loved his frequent check-ins and talked about how a lot enjoyable he’d had delivering them:
The Star Trek alum initially began his self-quarantine Captain’s Log in March and kicked it off by speaking about arriving at residence and having fun with espresso, all in Star Trek vogue, in fact. Since then, he’s additionally used the messages to promote novels and want fellow celebrities nicely.
William Shatner has made it very clear that he has no intention of reprising his iconic Captain Kirk function or returning to the Star Trek franchise. Nevertheless, this was a pleasant means for him to recapture the spirit of the character whereas additionally offering some enjoyable for followers.
Other than his Captain’s Log updates, one of the crucial pleasant issues Shatner has tweeted about throughout this time is his want to hitch NASA for a mission. This may increasingly sound a bit stunning, but it surely’s not the primary time he’s joked (or not joked) about desirous to make a journey to house.
Fellow members of the Star Trek household have additionally been busy whereas ready issues out in self-quarantine. For some time, Patrick Stewart spent a lot of his spare time reciting sonnets from William Shakespeare, which was met with constructive ideas from followers. He and his fellow Subsequent Era solid members additionally got here collectively for a particular Zoom name to have fun Marina Sirtis’ birthday.
With the Star Trek reveals presently on hiatus, William Shatner and his fellow stars have actually been giving Trekkies their repair of content material not directly or one other. Now that stay-at-home orders have been lifting throughout the nation, it means we possible gained’t get as many pleasant social media actions like these. However on a constructive notice, which means work on reveals like Picard, Discovery and Unusual New Worlds could possibly be ramping again up comparatively quickly.
Star Trek followers are positive to overlook William Shatner’s Captain’s Log, however they actually served as good moments of escape from every little thing that’s presently occurring. Plus, in addition they tell us that the veteran actor remains to be as sharp and spry as ever.
If you want to revisit William Shatner’s traditional performances, you may stream Star Trek on Netflix.
