Star Trek II Spoilers: The Bizarre Story About Leaked Scripts, Nervous Studios And A Clever Solution

The film trade of the fashionable age is a minefield on the subject of spoilers. Even earlier than a mission is launched, and even completes manufacturing, there’s an opportunity that materials will leak out that ruins a plot twist or two for the subsequent huge blockbuster. However consider it or not, the legendary sci-fi hit Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan needed to deal with somebody leaking a reasonably large occasion that was about to happen, and there was a reasonably ingenious answer to combatting one of many largest spoilers of Star Trek historical past popping out earlier than followers had an opportunity to witness it.