‘Star Trek’: John de Lancie Returning as Q in ‘Picard’ & More

Paramount Plus revealed a teaser trailer for the upcoming second season of “Star Trek: Picard,” which is able to premiere in 2022.

The teaser trailer was launched by Sir Patrick Stewart, who performed Captain Jean-Luc Picard for seven seasons on “Star Trek: The Subsequent Era,” on the high of Paramount Plus’ slew of First Contact Day digital panels. Moreover, it was revealed that manufacturing on the second season has already begun.

John de Lancie, who first portrayed the enduring character Q on “The Subsequent Era,” confirmed that he’ll seem in the second season alongside Stewart. Q shared comedic chemistry with Picard on the “Star Trek” collection, typically getting on the captain’s nerves. Picard initially deemed Q’s providers pointless, however as the collection progresses, Q morphed right into a mentor position to Picard. Within the episode “Deja Q,” he stated Picard is “the closest factor in this universe that I’ve to a pal.”

“Star Trek: Picard” follows Stewart’s iconic character into the following chapter of his life. Becoming a member of Stewart in the second season are Alison Tablet, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady and Brent Spiner.

Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Michael Chabon, Doug Aarniokoski, Dylan Massin, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth will serve as govt producers on the second season. Aaron Baiers and Kirsten Beyer will serve as co-executive producers, whereas Akiva Goldsman and Terry Matalas will serve as co-showrunners. The collection is produced by CBS Studios in affiliation with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Leisure.

Watch the teaser trailer under:

Paramount Plus revealed a teaser trailer for the fourth season of “Star Trek: Discovery,” which is able to premiere later this 12 months.

The teaser trailer was launched by collection star Sonequa Martin-Inexperienced following the “Girls In Movement” panel throughout in the present day’s digital world First Contact Day celebration. The fourth season finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery dealing with a menace in contrast to any they’ve ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impression, they have to confront the unknown and work collectively to make sure a hopeful future for all.

Starring alongside Martin-Inexperienced are Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “E book” Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira) and Ian Alexander (Grey).

Watch the teaser under:

Paramount Plus additionally introduced that the second season of the animated comedy collection “Star Trek: Decrease Decks” will premiere on August 12.

The premiere date and teaser trailer have been launched by collection creator Mike McMahan throughout Paramount Plus’ First Contact Day celebration. The collection follows the assist crew serving on one in all Starfleet’s least essential ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi need to sustain with their duties and their social lives, typically whereas the ship is being rocked by a large number of sci-fi anomalies.

The Starfleet crew is voiced by Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell and Gillian Vigman.

Watch the teaser under:

Paramount Plus additionally introduced that the feature-length documentary “Lady in Movement: Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek and the Remaking of NASA” will start streaming on June 3.

The information was revealed by Mica Burton, moderator of the “Girls In Movement” panel. Directed by Todd Thompson, the documentary options the exceptional and provoking true story of how the “Star Trek” actress reworked her sci-fi tv stardom right into a real-life science profession.

In 1977, Nichols launched into a marketing campaign to deliver range to NASA. She fashioned the corporate Girls In Movement, Inc. and recruited greater than 8,000 African American, Asian and Latino ladies and men for the company. Nichols and her program proceed to affect the youthful era of astronauts as nicely, together with Mae Jemison, the primary feminine African American astronaut in house.

Along with Nichols, “Lady in Movement” options notable celebrities, activists, scientists and astronauts together with Neil deGrasse Tyson, George Takei, Pharrell Williams, Martin Luther King III, Al Sharpton, Vivica A. Fox, Water Koenig, Rod Roddenberry, Michael Dorn, Man Bluford, Charles Bolden, Ivor Dawson, Frederik Gregory and Benjamin Crump.

Watch the trailer under:

Paramount Plus launched a primary look picture of Captain Kathryn Janeway from the upcoming animated youngsters’ collection “Star Trek: Prodigy,” which is about to premiere later this 12 months.

“Star Trek: Voyager” actor Kate Mulgrew reprises her position as Janeway, who will serve as the starship’s constructed in emergency coaching hologram. The information was revealed by govt producers Kevin and Dan Hageman throughout Paramount Plus’ last First Contact Day panel.

Set after the occasions of “Star Trek: Voyager,” the collection takes place in the Delta Quadrant and follows a motley crew of younger aliens who should work out tips on how to work collectively whereas navigating a better galaxy. Whereas trying to find a greater future, these six younger outcasts know nothing concerning the ship they’ve taken over, however over the course of their adventures collectively, they are going to every be launched to Starfleet and the beliefs it represents.

See the primary look under:

To complete off the collection of panels, ReedPop introduced that they’re becoming a member of forces with ViacomCBS Client Merchandise as the official conference associate for the “Star Trek” franchise. The partnership will kick off in 2022 with “Star Trek: Mission Chicago,” a three-day immersive occasion that may serve as the last word vacation spot for followers of the enduring franchise. It’s going to happen at Chicago’s McCormick Place Conference Middle from April 8-10, 2022.