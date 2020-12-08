‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Creator Mike McMahan Inks Deal at CBS Studios

Mike McMahan, the creator of “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” is cementing his future at CBS Studios.

The author and producer has inked a brand new two-year total cope with the studio. Below the pact, CBS Studios may have the unique rights to supply all TV content material created and developed by McMahan.

Information of the deal comes precisely two months after “Lower Decks” wrapped its 10-episode first season run on CBS All Entry. The animated collection, which represents the primary true “Star Trek” ever, is set aboard the usS. Cerritos, one of many much less essential ships in Starfleet, and is in the identical a part of the “Star Trek” timeline as “Subsequent Technology,” “Deep House 9,” and “Voyager.”

McMahan’s deal was introduced by Alec Botnick, senior vp of comedy growth and head of animation at CBS Studios.

“We really feel so lucky that Mike selected to associate with us for this subsequent stage of his profession,” mentioned Botnick. “He’s a real savant whose ardour for and data of animation is inspirational. With the ability to be part of his journey and serving to him understand the tales he desires to inform, and the way he desires to inform them is the rationale many people bought into this enterprise.”

Alongside “Lower Decks,” McMahan delved into house a second time earlier this yr with Hulu’s “Photo voltaic Opposites.” The animated comedy about a household of aliens pressured to take refuge in center America was handed a season 3 renewal in June.

“I’m so excited to proceed my tv journey with my pals at CBS,” mentioned McMahan in a press release. “I’ve all the time wished to be allies with a company whose emblem is a big, unblinking eye. I feel we’ll have the ability to make some actually bizarre stuff collectively.”

Beforehand, McMahan was head author and government producer on the wildly common Grownup Swim animated collection “Rick and Morty.” His historical past with “Star Trek” stretches again to 2011, when he was employed by Simon & Schuster to write down a readers’ information to a fictitious season 8 of “Subsequent Technology” titled “Star Trek: The Subsequent Technology: Warped: An Participating Information to the By no means-Aired 8th Season.”