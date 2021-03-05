‘Star Trek’ New Film: Kalinda Vazquez to Write Paramount Film

Boldly going the place solely males have gone earlier than, “Concern the Strolling Lifeless” co-executive producer Kalinda Vazquez is writing an authentic “Star Trek” film for Paramount Footage, with J.J. Abrams’ Unhealthy Robotic producing. Ought to the movie get a greenlight, Vazquez can be the primary girl ever to pen a “Star Trek” function.

There aren’t any particulars but on the character of Vazquez’s strategy, together with whether or not it could embody any beforehand established “Star Trek” characters. However Vazquez has just lately written episodes of the burgeoning galaxy of “Trek” TV sequence now streaming on Paramount Plus. In 2019, she wrote “Ask Not,” an episode of “Star Trek: Brief Treks” during which Capt. Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) checks a Starfleet cadet. And in 2020, Vazquez wrote the teleplay for “Terra Firma, Half 2,” an episode of “Star Trek: Discovery” set virtually fully within the Mirror Universe, during which the benevolent Federation is as an alternative the bloodthirsty Terran Empire.

Alongside along with her work on “Trek” and “Concern the Strolling Lifeless,” Vazquez has written on episodes of “Runaways,” “As soon as Upon a Time” and “Nikita.” She’s additionally at the moment writing a Marvel comics run about America Chavez, the primary Latinx LBGTQ Marvel superhero to get their very own title sequence. And she or he’s reportedly growing an adaptation of the sci-fi novel “Roadmarks” for HBO with George R.R. Martin.

Vazquez’s “Star Trek” undertaking is the newest in a string of “Trek” options nonetheless below growth at Paramount. In 2017, Quentin Tarantino partnered with Abrams and Unhealthy Robotic on a potential function finally written by Mark L. Smith (“The Revenant”), although Tarantino’s dedication to direct the undertaking seems tenuous at finest. In August, Paramount additionally elected to pause work on a “Star Trek” function from writer-director Noah Hawley (FX’s “Fargo”), after Emma Watts stepped in as studio president. Hawley advised Selection that his undertaking would “begin from scratch” with a brand new set of characters who’ve an specific hyperlink to established “Trek” canon.

Deadline first reported the information.