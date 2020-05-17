Star Trek new series Strange New Worlds to star Anson Mount’s Pike

It’s official: Captain Pike, Spock and Quantity One are getting their very own Star Trek spin-off.

Anson Mount (Pike), Ethan Peck (Spock) and Rebecca Romijn (Quantity One) made their debuts because the characters in season two of Star Trek: Discovery, taking over the roles initially performed by Jeffrey Hunter, Leonard Nimoy and Majel Barrett within the 1960s.

Fan response to these new interpretations of basic characters was robust, with many Trek aficionados calling for the trio to be handed their very own spin-off – and it appears CBS was listening.

“After we mentioned we heard the followers’ outpouring of affection for Pike, Quantity One and Spock once they boarded Star Trek: Discovery final season, we meant it,” mentioned govt producer Alex Kurtzman mentioned. “These iconic characters have a deep historical past in Star Trek’s canon, but a lot of their tales have but to be advised.”

The series premiere for the new present, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, might be written by Akiva Goldsman (Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard) with the story by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet who may also function govt producers alongside Henry Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.

Star Trek Strange New Worlds TV Present

The synopsis for the new spin-off reads: “Strange New Worlds will observe the crew within the decade earlier than Captain Kirk boarded the USS. Enterprise, as they discover new worlds across the galaxy.”

So whereas particulars are scant, it seems Strange New Worlds will bridge the hole between Pike, Spock and Quantity One’s encounter with the Discovery crew and the occasions of the Star Trek: The Authentic Series story ‘The Menagerie’ which revealed Pike’s final (grisly) destiny.

Star Trek Strange New Worlds forged

CBS

Anson Mount will reprise his position of Captain Christopher Pike, first performed by Jeffrey Hunter within the unaired Star Trek pilot ‘The Cage’ in 1965 and later by Sean Kenney in ‘The Menagerie’, with Bruce Greenwood additionally enjoying a model of the character within the movies Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness (2013),

Ethan Peck will as soon as once more play Mr. Spock, following within the footsteps of Leonard Nimoy and Zachary Quinto, with Rebecca Romijn taking on the position of Quantity One as originated by Majel Barrett.

Additional casting for Strange New Worlds is but to be introduced.

Star Trek Strange New Worlds launch date

There’s no premiere date but set for Strange New Worlds, with TV and movie manufacturing solely simply edging again into operation following an virtually whole shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Star Trek Strange New Worlds UK: Will or not it’s on Netflix?

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds might be out there to CBS All Entry subscribers within the US, as with all Trek series because the launch of Discovery in 2017.

There’s no phrase but on a UK broadcaster – although Discovery debuted Netflix within the UK and was later broadcast on E4, the current Star Trek: Picard landed on Amazon Prime Video, so it’s attainable that Strange New Worlds may also go to the best bidder, which could possibly be Netflix, or Amazon, or another platform.

Try what else is on with our TV Information