Star Trek: Picard Co-Creator Shares Promising Update For Season 2

In contrast to Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard did not finish by throwing some huge cliffhanger at its viewers, so it is laborious to say with certainty the place Season 2 is headed. One factor that’s identified is that Patrick Stewart has expressed a want to see most the principal solid of Star Trek: The Subsequent Era included not directly earlier than the collection’ finish, so followers ought to count on somebody from the Enterprise to look subsequent season like in Season 1.