Star Trek: Picard Co-Creator Shares Promising Update For Season 2

Hollywood has been on lockdown for fairly a while because of stay-at-home orders, which has understandably affected numerous reveals and films. A number of plans have modified on when productions will be capable of begin or resume, and Star Trek: Picard isn’t any exception. Season 2 has been thrown off schedule, however co-creator Akiva Goldsman has given followers motive to be optimistic about when to count on it.
Akiva Goldsman revealed that Star Trek: Picard Season 2 has had its schedule affected by COVID-19. Goldsman advised Collider that the present most certainly will not begin filming as deliberate, however there’s some promising information as nicely:
We weren’t taking pictures. We have been to start out taking pictures in late June which, until the world opens tomorrow, received’t occur I assure you. We had damaged the season [and] we’re about midway via the writing of it. We are going to begin as quickly as we are able to. Prep must resume, after which we’ll begin.
It is comforting to listen to Star Trek: Picard is seeking to get again on schedule as quickly as potential, and will imply any delay past its initially scheduled launch might be minimized. Not that followers would know anyway, as improvement on Season 2 hasn’t progressed sufficient for a launch date to be teased or something of that nature.
There was sufficient executed, nevertheless, for Akiva Goldsman to really feel fairly good about what’s occurring with Star Trek: Picard Season 2. Although he gave a somewhat generic and cryptic assertion about it, Goldsman has confirmed sufficient work has been executed for he and the workers to have a good suggestion of the place this season is heading and what it is about, and that is thanks partially to Season 1.
We all know what it’s, and it’s cool, and we’re excited by it. I really feel like we realized so much from Season 1. Of the issues I’ve in my life it’s most imminent when the world reopens.
In contrast to Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard did not finish by throwing some huge cliffhanger at its viewers, so it is laborious to say with certainty the place Season 2 is headed. One factor that’s identified is that Patrick Stewart has expressed a want to see most the principal solid of Star Trek: The Subsequent Era included not directly earlier than the collection’ finish, so followers ought to count on somebody from the Enterprise to look subsequent season like in Season 1.
Star Trek: Picard Season 1 is at the moment out there to stream on CBS All Entry.
