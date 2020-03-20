Star Trek: Picard Theory About Synths Could Make For A Controversial Season 1 Ending

Will Star Trek: Picard Really Make Jean-Luc Picard A Synth?

Trendy Star Trek has already given Spock an adopted sister, so Alex Kurtzman and firm have not balked at making large selections within the franchise. Plus, a big theme of the season has been Picard advocating for the rights of Synths and often alleging Knowledge and Soji are simply as human as any natural life kind he is identified. A transfer like this is able to be the proper approach for him to show that, and in addition save his life.