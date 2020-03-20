Star Trek: Picard Theory About Synths Could Make For A Controversial Season 1 Ending

Go away a Remark
Warning! The next comprises spoilers for the Star Trek: Picard episode “Et in Arcadia Ego, Half 1.” Learn at your danger!
Star Trek: Picard accomplished Half 1 of its Season 1 finale, which ended with Jean-Luc Picard and crew at Soji’s mysterious residence planet. It was there they uncovered a neighborhood of Synths, the son of Dr. Noonian Soong, and a proof behind that alarming prophecy.
We additionally realized in regards to the work Noonian’s son Altan (performed by Brent Spiner) has been as much as over time, and there is a concept it might play closely into Star Trek: Picard‘s future. Extra importantly, it may end in a large change to Jean-Luc Picard, which might undoubtedly be controversial to numerous Star Trek followers. Let’s break down the speculation and ask ourselves, may Picard change into a Synth on the finish of Season 1?
Picard’s Terminal Sickness
Jean-Luc Picard had did a strong job of masking his terminal sickness from the remainder of his crew, however after he fell unconscious through the staff’s crash touchdown, Agnes Jurati uncovered the reality by way of the “archaic” Tricoder. With the cat out of the bag, Picard rounded up his crew and stuffed them in on the scenario, stating he did not want to be handled any in another way going ahead.
Picard’s terminal mind sickness hasn’t been talked about because the early episodes of Season 1, and even then solely briefly. The truth that Star Trek: Picard has introduced it again into the story now has some pondering it’s going to play an element within the finale, which can even end in a “treatment” for the Admiral’s sickness.
Dr. Altan Inigo Soong And Bruce Maddox’s Work
Dr. Altan Inigo Soong picked up the place his father left off on Synth analysis, and continued analysis in a Synth neighborhood on the distant planet Coppelius. Bruce Maddox was working alongside Soong, however together with his dying, Soong’s progress on creating superior Synths had halted.
Dr. Soong discovered potential reprieve in Jurati, who he requested for assist in engaged on a Synth. This explicit Synth would permit for “thoughts transferrence” between the physique of a human to that of a Synth. Jurati agreed to assist Soong, in an effort to assist repay her debt for killing Soong’s confidant and her lover Maddox.
The Theory That Could Change Jean-Luc Picard Ceaselessly
A new concept from Meaww means that these above two plot factors, whereas utterly separate within the episode, might in the end come collectively earlier than Season 1 is over. Within the concept, this hole Synth may very well be used to save lots of Jean-Luc Picard’s life, and that his thoughts can be transferred into the vacant Synth.
This may, clearly, be an enormous change to Star Trek canon. The concept Picard may probably shift from human to Synth is a big deal, and would forestall the character from ever dying from a terminal sickness or pure causes. It might additionally unquestionably be the largest change the fashionable Trek reveals have made to canon thus far, and alter has not sat properly with of us on this neighborhood.
Will Star Trek: Picard Really Make Jean-Luc Picard A Synth?
Trendy Star Trek has already given Spock an adopted sister, so Alex Kurtzman and firm have not balked at making large selections within the franchise. Plus, a big theme of the season has been Picard advocating for the rights of Synths and often alleging Knowledge and Soji are simply as human as any natural life kind he is identified. A transfer like this is able to be the proper approach for him to show that, and in addition save his life.
On the one hand, Patrick Stewart is 79-years-old. Star Trek giving the character a terminal sickness gave Star Trek: Picard a chance to be finite. The opposite hand offers the choice for the character to outlive on endlessly. That simply would not seem to be a name anybody concerned in Star Trek would need to make, particularly figuring out they’d finally need to recast Picard in a future collection. Once more although, Star Trek: Discovery recast Leonard Nimoy’s Spock within the Prime timeline, so can any Star Trek character be deemed too sacred?
Star Trek: Picard‘s second a part of its Season 1 finale arrives on CBS All Entry Thursday, March 26. Regulate CinemaBlend to see if this concept proves correct, and for a have a look at what else is occurring on this planet of tv and flicks.
