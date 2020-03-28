Star Trek: Picard’s Brent Spiner says he’ll never play Data again

Star Trek legend Brent Spiner has stated that he received’t return to play Data again – after his ionic character was killed off on the finish of Star Trek: Picard‘s first season.

Spiner, who first performed the character on Star Trek: the Subsequent Era in 1987, stated that he wouldn’t think about the concept of going again and taking part in the character again, since he feels he can not bodily persuade because the un-ageing android.

Chatting with TV Information, he stated, “I wouldn’t actually entertain the concept of doing it again as a result of I simply don’t suppose it will be lifelike.

“So it appeared proper to me to provide him this extra mild sendoff, and it appeared proper to me within the context of all the season of Picard and what Picard himself had been experiencing due to the lack of Data.

“I believe it permits him to really feel okay about it too. So it appeared like the appropriate factor to do.”



CBS



However though Data received’t be returning within the subsequent collection, this doesn’t imply Spiner’s time on Star Trek: Picard is over – he additionally performed one other function, Alton Soong on the present.

And Spiner stated he’d like to return as that character – who’s the son of Data’s creator, Dr. Noonien Soong.

When requested about making an additional look as Alton, Spiner stated, “Completely. I like working with the entire folks on the present. The brand new forged is improbable.

“Clearly, to nonetheless be working with Patrick is a dream. Now there’s a personality that would conceivably go on and proceed, so in fact I’d like to.”

Star Trek: Picard is offered to stream on Amazon Prime Video – try what else is on with our TV Information