Star Trek: Picard’s Patrick Stewart And EPs Break Down Season 1 Finale’s Emotional Data Scene

I used to be trying ahead to taking pictures it so very a lot, as a result of I like working with Brent. However the content material of this scene was so severe, and so necessary to the characters — and the love and mutual respect — was so clear and so robust. Picard knew that this might in all probability be the final time that he was ever with [Data] and we — we needed to deal with that. The guilt Picard felt over Data’s loss initially of the season, that the 2 characters by no means had a correct goodbye, or decision, in [Nemesis] … We took nearly your entire day, not fairly, as I recall, [to shoot the scene], however it was a really, very intense expertise.