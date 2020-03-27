Star Trek: Picard’s Patrick Stewart And EPs Break Down Season 1 Finale’s Emotional Data Scene

Depart a Remark
Warning! The next accommodates spoilers for Star Trek: Picard’s Season 1 finale. Learn at your personal danger!
Star Trek: Picard had a fairly wild finale that made large adjustments that may affect the franchise’s future, however it additionally closed the door on tales that hadn’t really reached satisfying conclusions. Particularly, the CBS All Entry spinoff set the stage for a real reunion between Jean-Luc Picard and Data, who had not spoken since Data sacrificed his life in Star Trek: Nemesis.
The 2 beloved characters had an opportunity to share all their unresolved emotions with each other, and Data was in a position to ask Picard for one ultimate favor. He wished for the final remaining little bit of his consciousness to be faraway from existence, in order that he may expertise one factor that is really human, a finite life. Patrick Stewart spoke to THR concerning the scene, and what it meant to shoot such an emotional wrap-up with longtime co-star Brent Spiner.
I used to be trying ahead to taking pictures it so very a lot, as a result of I like working with Brent. However the content material of this scene was so severe, and so necessary to the characters — and the love and mutual respect — was so clear and so robust. Picard knew that this might in all probability be the final time that he was ever with [Data] and we — we needed to deal with that. The guilt Picard felt over Data’s loss initially of the season, that the 2 characters by no means had a correct goodbye, or decision, in [Nemesis] … We took nearly your entire day, not fairly, as I recall, [to shoot the scene], however it was a really, very intense expertise.
Filming the scene meant a lot to Patrick Stewart that he requested to go dwelling with the chair Jean-Luc Picard sat in throughout his goodbye to Data. Stewart stated he needed the chair due to the second’s significance, but additionally joked that it was fairly snug, too. The chair is certainly now sitting in Stewart’s dwelling in Oxfordshire, supplied he brings it again to set ought to Star Trek: Picard want it sooner or later.
Capturing Data’s scene was about greater than the emotional payout nonetheless, it was about concluding an arc for Data that was open-ended. Akiva Goldsman instructed THR the aim of the scene was a sequel to the occasions of Star Trek: Nemesis, and gave the character of Data a conclusive arc.
Star Trek: Nemesis each furthered and abrogated Data’s arc. He did not get the total closure, so Data’s arc was form of continued by Nemesis, but additionally stopped prematurely. We spent all these years with the character wrestling with the character of what it’s to be human. And he wanted to finish that journey. And we needed the season to help him in that. To additionally assist give us an opportunity to convey Picard’s arc to a conclusion, at the very least on the subject of the Picard that we knew
Data “died,” and in a stranger twist, Jean-Luc Picard’s thoughts was transferred right into a Synth golem. Picard will not have all of the augments {that a} ordinary Synth would, however he additionally will not have to fret about that debilitating mind sickness, and can presumably reside out the remainder of his days in good well being. There’s built-in tech that may guarantee he dies across the identical time he would with none main sickness, so Picard is feasibly assured not doomed to repeat Data’s troubled existence within the years after Star Trek: Nemesis.
Star Trek: Picard is already green-lit for Season 2, and audiences can now stream your entire season on CBS All Entry free of charge for the foreseeable future. Keep on with CinemaBlend within the meantime for updates on the franchise, and for the newest information occurring in tv and films.
