Star Trek: Prodigy Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1’s first half debuted on October 28, 2021, and concluded on February 3, 2022. On October 27, 2022, the ten-episode second season of Season 1 will debut.

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1’s first half has garnered overwhelmingly good reviews from reviewers, and viewers really like the programme.

On Rotten Tomatoes, Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 First Half currently has a 93% approval rating.

For a streaming service Paramount and the broadcast network Nickelodeon, Kevin and Dan Hageman produced the American animated show Star Trek: Prodigy.

It made its premiere in 2021 as the eleventh installment in the extended Star Trek Universe created by executive producer Alex Kurtzman.

Prodigy was the first Star Trek animated series to employ just 3D animation and the first Star Trek series to specifically target younger people. It centres on a group of teenage aliens who discover the U.S.S. Protostar, a spacecraft that has been deserted.

Star Trek: Prodigy, meantime, has received accolades for thrillingly appealing to both a new, the next generation of fans and old viewers by bringing the ideals of Starfleet to them.

Star Trek: Prodigy will return for a second season, and it’s already under development, according to the creators.

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 should be released in 2023, but nothing is confirmed at this time.

Although the final series of Star Trek: Prodigy has not yet been announced, the renewal process could take some time longer given that the season might debut in 2025.

The main characters of Star Trek: Prodigy Season 3 are anticipated to return. They include the USS Voyager, Kathryn Janeway, Dal R’El, Gwyndala, Jankom Pog, Zero, Rok-Tahk, Murf, Drednok, and many more.

Presently available only on Paramount in the United States, Latin America, Australia, South Korea, Italy, and the United Kingdom, STAR TREK: PRODIGY will soon be available on Paramount in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and France as well as on Nickelodeon international channels, which are accessible in 180 nations worldwide.

It airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel in Canada and is available online at Crave. Paramount Global Content Distribution is in charge of distributing Star Trek: Prodigy.

The first “Star Trek” series geared towards younger audiences, STAR TREK: PRODIGY was created by Emmy Award winners Kevin and Dan Hageman.

It follows an eclectic group of young aliens who must learn how to cooperate while navigating a larger galaxy in search of a better future.

For the very first time in the “Star Trek” series, these six teenage misfits have taken a ship with no prior knowledge of it.

However, as a result of their experiences together, they will all become familiar with Starfleet and the principles it stands for.

Since Season 1 is still struggling to come to a close, we are unable to make any predictions regarding what will occur in Season 2.

We anticipate the fact that U.S.S. Protesters will keep up their trek from the distant Delta Quadrant to the nearby Alpha Quadrant since the concept won’t alter.

The Alpha or Beta quadrants are where the majority of the show’s civilizations have been discovered; it’s possible that when the characters go farther, they’ll run across more familiar faces.

The protagonists may get to see additional Star Trek civilizations because of the show’s notion of a place where no man has ever gone before.

Since Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 is still in the early stages of development, there aren’t many information known at the time this article was written.

However, we may anticipate that Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 will continue the plot where the first season left off.

Star Trek: Prodigy’s third season has not yet been announced by the show’s creators, thus we are unsure of what will happen in it. The second season is currently in production.

StarTrek.com says that Prodigy “follows a group young lawless teens who find a derelict Starfleet ship and take advantage of it to search seek adventure, meaning, and salvation.”

The computer-generated animated series, which is set in the Delta Quadrant following Star Trek: Voyager, is said to include connections to other Star Trek franchise properties as well.

In August 2021, Dan Hageman said on a TCA Paramount panel that “There may be some characters who these characters coming across from Voyager, yet there are also other characters in the wide world by Gene Roddenberry.”