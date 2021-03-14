‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Begins Manufacturing, Adds Five to Cast

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” is formally in manufacturing, Paramount Plus introduced Friday.

The announcement got here within the kind a video that includes sequence leads Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck, in addition to newly added sequence regulars Babs Olusanmokun, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Jess Bush, and Melissa Navia. The total announcement might be considered above.

“Strange New Worlds” relies on the years Captain Christopher Pike (Mount) manned the helm of the united statesS. Enterprise earlier than Captain Kirk. Mount, Romijn, and Peck all made their first look within the “Star Trek” universe throughout Season 2 of “Star Trek: Discovery.” Romijn stars as first officer Quantity One, whereas Peck performs Science Officer Spock.

The sequence premiere was written by Akiva Goldsman with the story by Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet. Kurtzman at the moment oversees the “Star Trek” franchise below his total cope with CBS Studios. Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers function co-showrunners, with Goldsman directing the premiere episode. Goldsman, Kurtzman and Lumet will function govt producers as well as to Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth. Aaron Baiers, Akela Cooper, and Davy Perez will function co-executive producers. The sequence is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Leisure. ViacomCBS International Distribution Group handles distribution.

“In a profession, there may be by no means sufficient work that’s pure pleasure,” Goldsman mentioned. “I really feel that my good friend Alex Kurtzman together with David Stapf at CBS Studios and Julie McNamara at Paramount+ have given me simply that by letting me hang-out the inventory rooms of my favourite sweet retailer and I’m grateful. With a hell of a solid and timeless love for the unique sequence, we boldly go.”

That is the most recent “Star Trek” sequence introduced for Paramount Plus, beforehand CBS All Entry. “Strange New Worlds” joins a lineup of “Star Trek” reveals that features “Discovery,” “Picard,” and the animated sequence “Decrease Decks.” The animated sequence “Star Trek: Prodigy” can also be set to debut on the streamer.

“I’m extremely grateful to be working alongside Akiva and our sensible, multi-faceted solid to assist convey the adventures of the Starship Enterprise to new life,” mentioned Myers. “For somebody who’s been dreaming of spaceships and alien worlds since I used to be little, this present is a dream come true.”