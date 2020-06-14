Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Has Landed A Familiar Director

I’ve had nice experiences with all three of them. Anson and I labored by means of discovering Captain Pike. And Ethan and I labored by means of discovering who Spock was. And the mantle of Spock, particularly, was so sophisticated and so emotionally taxing and was such big sneakers to fill, and Ethan felt it. Rebecca and I’ve an extended relationship from again on The Librarians, and we now have a wonderful working shorthand, so will probably be nice getting again to the ground with three previous pals.