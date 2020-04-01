Star Trek: The Next Generation Star Gets Amazing Birthday Message From Former Co-Stars

Yesterday, LeVar organized a Zoom thingy for all of us from TNG, as a result of usually we might be collectively for Marina’s birthday, however clearly we are able to’t try this this yr. For about 90 minutes or so, all of us frolicked, visited with one another, beloved one another, laughed our faces off, and felt related, as a household. I didn’t notice till lengthy after we had ended the factor, simply how a lot it meant to me to be with my household, the household that loves me unconditionally, unselfishly, just because I exist. I’ve been so targeted on being a dependable husband and father, I haven’t had a second to exhale, and simply be a son who’s scared and anxious and wishes mother and father to simply inform him every thing goes to be okay, and who will acknowledge that he’s doing one of the best that he can. I received all of that from my Star Trek household, at a time once I didn’t even know simply how a lot I wanted it. I really feel like I’ve been holding my breath for weeks, and yesterday, I exhaled for the primary time. And may I simply take a second to watch how completely cool it’s that we had been utilizing an actual expertise to be collectively, a expertise that we used to fake was actual, for our job. I can’t show that video conferencing like this exists due to Next Generation, however I can definitely select to imagine that we performed some half in inspiring the engineers who developed it. Wherever you’re, I hope you’re getting the love and help that you simply want and deserve. We’re all going to get by means of this, collectively.