Star Trek Vet Brent Spiner Drops F-Bombs Singing About How Awesome He Is For A+ Video

Star Trek followers had been despatched into excitement-overdrive when it was introduced that Brent Spiner would reprise his function as Information for Star Trek: Picard. It was a return that culminated in a extremely emotional scene between Information and Picard, which followers are most likely nonetheless recovering from. Now due to Spiner, they’ll now get pleasure from fairly a little bit of levity with a hilarious new video.
As followers know, Information is well-known for his reserved method, a trademark that makes Brent Spiner’s sidesplitting video singing about how superior he’s such an A+ effort. Why? As a result of it showcases how proficient Spiner is (in case you had been one way or the other unaware). The video begins out as a kind of well-known video calls celebrities have been utilizing for interviews earlier than it turns into this:
From a “video interview” to Brent Spiner singing with gleeful abandon over the thrilling state of his profession, this video has all of it. How are you able to not love Spiner celebrating his profession resurgence with a tune punctuated with humorous lyrics that time out his present windfall?
As talked about within the video, Spiner has been busy exterior of Star Trek. He additionally has a task on the Penny Dreadful spinoff, Metropolis of Angels, which just lately premiered. Lately, Brent Spiner has additionally had roles on Supergirl and The Blacklist. Nonetheless, his time on Star Trek has cemented a spot for him inside Trekkie hearts for years to come back. Though, it is nonetheless unclear if the actor will really return to the franchise once more following his function in Picard.
Brent Spiner has mentioned that he’s not towards returning to the Star Trek franchise sooner or later, however he has a situation. Though Spiner would not assume doing it once more would fall into the realm of realism, followers would arguably look previous that time for Spiner and Information’s sake. As Spiner even says himself in his video, he’s superior.
At the very least current world occasions haven’t robbed Brent Spiner of his humorousness or his capacity to create content material. Spiner joins his Star Trek: The Subsequent Era co-star, Jonathan Frakes, in supplying the fandom with enjoyable tidbits as of late.
The excellent news for Brent Spiner followers is that he has discovered a option to keep busy and, hopefully, he’ll proceed to take action. This humorous video should not be misplaced on anybody, because it has already amassed over 1 / 4 million views! Now, followers will simply have to attend and see what Spiner will get as much as subsequent. And optimistically, that will simply be one other enterprise into the Star Trek universe.
Star Trek: Picard (that includes Brent Spiner’s Information) is presently streaming on CBS All Entry. When you await Season 2 to reach, take a look at this summer season’s premieres.
