Star Trek Vet William Shatner Offers Update For Fans Hoping To See Captain Kirk TV Show

Even when the writers discovered a strategy to undo Kirk’s dying, followers shouldn’t count on the actor to return at any level sooner or later. If nothing else, William Shatner has no less than maintained his stance about not returning as Kirk through the years, so his response isn’t a shocker. In truth, if he had been to return to the Star Trek franchise in any respect, he joked he’d reasonably achieve this as a redshirt in order that he may “die shortly” and be onto “one other present” simply as quick.