Star Trek Vet William Shatner Offers Update For Fans Hoping To See Captain Kirk TV Show

Whereas the way forward for the Star Trek movies stays unclear, the franchise has seen a resurgence on tv with CBS All Entry’ Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Discovery. That’s becoming contemplating the unique sequence’ tv origins. With Sir Patrick Stewart returning to his position as Jean-Luc Picard, will William Shatner observe in his colleague’s footsteps? Whereas the Star Trek vet has beforehand offered a response to this very query, Shatner lately provided an replace for followers hoping to see a Captain Kirk TV present.
Following the announcement that Captain Picard’s adventures would proceed in CBS All Entry’ Picard, followers puzzled whether or not Patrick Stewart’s return to the franchise meant that different Star Trek alum may additionally get their very own sequence. Final yr, William Shatner stated he “wouldn’t have an interest” in doing a Kirk TV sequence, citing how “debilitating” it was to shoot a sequence due, largely, to the lengthy working hours. Quick ahead a yr later and Shatner offers an replace when a fan posed the query on Twitter. The reply is, unsurprisingly, nonetheless a giant nope. In his phrases:
No. I feel Kirk’s story is fairly effectively performed out at this level.
Ouch. I don’t blame William Shatner for not eager to do a sequence. The actor performed Captain Kirk for many years and he’s clearly moved on to different tasks and roles. Nevertheless, whereas the reply remains to be the identical as final time, Shatner no less than offered a unique cause past lengthy work hours this time round. To not point out that the writers would even have to determine a strategy to resurrect Kirk following his dying within the 1994 movie Star Trek: Generations. Truthfully, that appears like a frightening process for any author to tackle.
Even when the writers discovered a strategy to undo Kirk’s dying, followers shouldn’t count on the actor to return at any level sooner or later. If nothing else, William Shatner has no less than maintained his stance about not returning as Kirk through the years, so his response isn’t a shocker. In truth, if he had been to return to the Star Trek franchise in any respect, he joked he’d reasonably achieve this as a redshirt in order that he may “die shortly” and be onto “one other present” simply as quick.
No matter William Shatner’s need to steer clear of the beloved franchise, Star Trek followers can no less than look ahead to Whoopi Goldberg’s potential return as Guinan in Picard Season 2. Patrick Stewart prolonged the invite to Goldberg personally when he appeared on The View in January.
Star Trek: Picard Season 1 releases new episodes Thursdays on CBS All Entry. For extra on what to observe, you’ll want to try our 2020 midseason schedule for up to date premiere dates and instances.
