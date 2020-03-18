Star Trek’s Jonathan Frakes Still Has Issues With How The Next Generation Handled Riker And Troi

Whereas Riker and Troi did, in actual fact, marry, that did not occur till Star Trek: Nemesis, the final of the flicks that includes the solid of TNG. More often than not the 2 characters spent on the present noticed them put apart any private emotions and be capable to work as shut associates. That they had loads of different romances (Riker particularly) and would even periodically test to make it possible for the opposite was alright with a brand new accomplice when that particular person was in some way essential to their former love. You recognize, like that point Troi discovered herself falling for an actual copy of Riker’s youthful self.