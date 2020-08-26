Star Trek’s William Shatner hits back at George Takei criticism on David Tennant’s podcast: “He’s making things up”

William Shatner has responded to criticism from co-star George Takei about his behaviour on the set of the enduring 1960s sci-fi sequence, saying “George is making things up”.

Takei’s feedback had been made on David Tennant’s podcast David Tennant Does A Podcast With…, when he mentioned the rivalry between Shatner and the remainder of the forged and stated at occasions it felt like “William Shatner in opposition to the world”.

He stated the unhealthy feeling was created by the surplus fan mail co-star Leonard Nimoy (Spock) acquired in comparison with Shatner, who performed the captain of the united statesEnterprise, James Kirk.

“You realize, movie-making, TV-making, theatre-making is all about collaborative teamwork,” stated Takei, 83. “ actor is aware of that the scene works when there’s that dynamic going on with the forged. Some actors appear to really feel that it’s a one-man present. That’s the supply of some tensions.”

Shatner took to Twitter to register his anger with Takei’s take, stating that the Star Trek forged by no means acquired to see the fan letters.

Shatner, 89, tweeted: “George wants a brand new pastime. Now he’s making things up. We by no means noticed fan letters. That’s why there’s so many secretary signed photographs. We barely noticed George. He was in as soon as every week at most-how would he know something? The one individual with jealousy is George.”

George wants a brand new pastime. Now he’s making things up. We by no means noticed fan letters. ????????‍♂️ That’s why there’s so many secretary signed photographs. We barely noticed George. He was in as soon as every week at most-how would he know something? The one individual with jealousy is George.???? https://t.co/Aq8vvHvVeG — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 25, 2020