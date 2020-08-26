Star Trek’s William Shatner hits back at George Takei criticism on David Tennant’s podcast: “He’s making things up”

William Shatner has responded to criticism from co-star George Takei about his behaviour on the set of the enduring 1960s sci-fi sequence, saying “George is making things up”.
Takei’s feedback had been made on David Tennant’s podcast David Tennant Does A Podcast With…, when he mentioned the rivalry between Shatner and the remainder of the forged and stated at occasions it felt like “William Shatner in opposition to the world”.
He stated the unhealthy feeling was created by the surplus fan mail co-star Leonard Nimoy (Spock) acquired in comparison with Shatner, who performed the captain of the united statesEnterprise, James Kirk.
“You realize, movie-making, TV-making, theatre-making is all about collaborative teamwork,” stated Takei, 83. “ actor is aware of that the scene works when there’s that dynamic going on with the forged. Some actors appear to really feel that it’s a one-man present. That’s the supply of some tensions.”
Shatner took to Twitter to register his anger with Takei’s take, stating that the Star Trek forged by no means acquired to see the fan letters.
Shatner, 89, tweeted: “George wants a brand new pastime. Now he’s making things up. We by no means noticed fan letters. That’s why there’s so many secretary signed photographs. We barely noticed George. He was in as soon as every week at most-how would he know something? The one individual with jealousy is George.”
It’s not the primary time Takei has prompt that Shatner was the supply of the stress on the set of Star Trek. He was not too long ago requested by The Guardian who his dream dinner company had been and responded: “My colleagues from Star Trek, with one exception”.
In response to Insider, in his 1994 autobiography To the Stars, Takei wrote that Shatner would act like he didn’t know who Takei was on set and even alleged that Shatner modified a script in order that Takei’s character Sulu wouldn’t take command of a starship in an episode.
Shatner has been reportedly concerned in different feuds along with his Star Trek co-stars. In 2016 he launched a e-book, Leonard: My Fifty-Yr Friendship with a Exceptional Man, about his relationship with Nimoy however Shatner and Nimoy weren’t speaking when the latter died in 2015 and Shatner was mystified about why.
“I simply don’t know,” he advised The Hollywood Reporter, “and it’s unhappy and it’s everlasting. I don’t know why he stopped speaking to me.”
Shatner added that he had helped Nimoy’s son produce a documentary about his father, For the Love of Spock (2016).
