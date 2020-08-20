Star Trek’s Zachary Quinto And More React To Ben Cross’ Death

So sorry to listen to of the passing of Ben Cross. he performed Spock’s father Sarek in our first Trek film (amongst many different indelible roles) and he was at all times so extremely considerate and beneficiant and interesting. It being my first movie I at all times felt thought-about and cared for by him in our scenes collectively. He was an actual gentleman and a real expertise. Sending him and his household a lot love and light-weight. Relaxation in peace expensive Ben.