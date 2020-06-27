Star Wars’ Adam Driver Had A Heartbreaking Interpretation Of Kylo Ren’s Backstory

Depart a Remark
When Kylo Ren first appeared on display in Star Wars: The Drive Awakens, followers weren’t fairly positive what to anticipate from the hot-tempered Sith lord. However they might quickly be shocked to be taught that he was not solely a fallen Jedi but in addition the son of Insurgent Alliance leaders Leia Organa and Han Solo – Ben Solo. Though the tidbits followers did get in regards to the Drive-user’s backstory had been tousled sufficient, it seems Adam Driver had a bit extra in thoughts for his character’s tragic historical past.
The Magicians scribe Lev Grossman, who wrote up Self-importance Truthful’s large preview of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker final 12 months, not too long ago opened up about his emotions on the movie. Whereas he largely loved the capper to the Skywalker Saga, he does want that extra of Kylo Ren’s backstory would’ve made the ultimate lower. He additionally revealed that Adam Driver had loads of concepts about Ren’s background:
I feel most likely the factor that was lacking for me was I needed to see extra about Kylo’s childhood. I believed they might return to point out us extra about why he turned to the darkish aspect. Adam Driver had loads of fascinating ideas about Ben Solo’s childhood. However then there wasn’t actually that a lot of it within the film so I simply suppose now we have to imagine his childhood sucked.
Whereas talking with Inverse, Lev Grossman additionally revealed how Adam Driver envisioned Kylo Ren’s origins, and it places the character’s story in an much more miserable gentle:
That is really one thing Adam Driver mentioned. He mentioned that each Han Solo and Leia had been means too self-absorbed and into this concept of themselves as heroes to actually be attentive dad and mom in the best way {that a} younger and tender Kylo Ren actually wanted.
Nicely, that’s definitely heartbreaking, to say the least. Many Star Wars followers doubtless see Snoke’s manipulation as the main motive for Ben’s fall to the Darkish aspect of the Drive, however one could not have thought of how Han and Leia’s upbringing could have contributed to it as effectively. Comedian books and novels have confirmed that the 2 had busy lives following the occasions of Return of the Jedi, so it’s fully attainable that they could not have had an ample period of time for his or her son.
Star Wars literature has additionally illuminated Kylo Ren’s historical past, particularly with the restricted comedian e book sequence The Rise of Kylo Ren. That sequence particulars his coaching underneath uncle Luke Skywalker, his early run-ins with Snoke and his eventual fall. One other comedian even reveals him and Snoke visiting an iconic Star Wars location throughout the early days of Ben Solo’s coaching at the hours of darkness aspect of the Drive.
Kylo Ren’s journey throughout the Sequel Trilogy was one crammed with ache and tragedy, nevertheless it did finish with him discovering redemption and reclaiming his identification as Ben Solo. It might’ve been cool to see extra of his backstory play out on the large display however, on the very least, audiences received a stable sense of who the damaged younger man was.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now streaming on Disney+.
