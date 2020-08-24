Star Wars Alum John Boyega Has Blunt Thoughts For Toxic Star Wars Fans On Social Media

Since The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters final December, John Boyega has finished loads of reflecting on his time with the Star Wars franchise. Whereas he’s clearly grateful for the expertise he had taking part in Finn, he’s additionally all in favour of taking over new challenges in his profession — and he’s not shy about saying so. Whereas he lately expanded on a remark he left on Instagram, he’s nonetheless not backing down from his assertion that he’s not eager on returning to Star Wars any time quickly.