Star Wars Alum John Boyega Has Blunt Thoughts For Toxic Star Wars Fans On Social Media

John Boyega and Star Wars followers have a storied historical past of social media interactions. The actor has by no means been afraid to talk his thoughts or defend himself when he feels followers cross a line. That’s led to some tense exchanges over time. Now, as he’s made it clear he’s prepared to maneuver on to the subsequent part of his profession, John Boyega has additionally doubled down on the place he stands with poisonous followers on social media.
Previously few years, John Boyega has taken warmth from Star Wars followers on Twitter over a number of completely different points — together with his trolling of Reylo stans. Nonetheless, it’s been a short time since he immediately engaged with the fandom, so it might have been somewhat shocking to some to see him immediately name out those that’ve lately harassed him:
In case they didn’t get the message the primary time, he rapidly adopted his tweet up, doubling down:
John Boyega didn’t cease there, although. He had fun participating with a few followers who weighed in on the matter. He retweeted one delightfully NSFW response and in addition responded to a different fan of the franchise (however undoubtedly not the sequels) – who gave the impression to be making his level for him:
He actually couldn’t have been clearer about the truth that he’s finished coping with harassment. It’s additionally most likely secure to say that John Boyega most likely didn’t endear himself to a number of the followers he was calling out — however, that basically wasn’t the purpose of his tweets, anyway.
Since The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters final December, John Boyega has finished loads of reflecting on his time with the Star Wars franchise. Whereas he’s clearly grateful for the expertise he had taking part in Finn, he’s additionally all in favour of taking over new challenges in his profession — and he’s not shy about saying so. Whereas he lately expanded on a remark he left on Instagram, he’s nonetheless not backing down from his assertion that he’s not eager on returning to Star Wars any time quickly.
So it is smart that he could be simply as keen to place his contentious previous with the fandom behind him, too. To be honest, he has some extra urgent issues to take care of apart from arguing with followers about plot factors in a galaxy far, far-off.
Earlier this yr, he made headlines for his impassioned help of the Black Lives Matter motion. He’s additionally making some thrilling new profession strikes, together with a brand new BBC sequence. So all in all, it might probably undoubtedly be stated that John Boyega does not actually have time to interact with poisonous followers of his former franchise.
