Star Wars: Andor: K-2SO will not be part of the series yet

While the next series Star Wars: Andor (Disney +) will mean the return of Diego Luna as the rebel Cassian Andor, it seems that K-2SO, played by Alan Tudyk, is not part of the series … yet.

Speaking with Collider about his new Resident Alien series, Tudyk mentioned that even though they are already filming the new series, he is not part of the show.

“They’re filming it right now, but I’m not into it. But, if it stays on the air and stories keep getting told, I’ll end up there.”, dijo Tudyk.

He acknowledged that while he has not been brought back at the time of this writing, he still appears to be involved in the marketing of the show.

“I’m in all those commercials for the show, and I suggested at D23 when we announced the show, that it be called ‘K2 Fast K2 Furious: The Cassian Andor Series’ and … that’s not happening, it’s called Andor!”Tudyk joked.

He also expressed concern that as he gets older, it will only be more difficult to perform in the elaborate motion capture suit needed to bring K-2SO to life.

“I do know this: I have to walk on stilts because the character is 7’1, and I’m not one of those guys who says, ‘Someone do the motion capture, and I’ll give him voices later.’ do the motion capture, and I’ll be 50 in March “, explicó Tudyk, “So I hope they do soon, because I’m not going to be on stilts in, like, five years. I won’t!”.

Joking aside, Tudyk is pretty sure K-2SO will return, even mentioning that series creator and Rogue One co-writer Tony Gilroy already has an idea in mind for him.

“I’m going to be on the show. It’s just that the story that Tony [Gilroy] is counting doesn’t involve K-2SO until later … I can’t be too specific, but I can definitely say that I’m not going to be in the first season. “Tudyk confirmed.

Tudyk’s comments also seem to say that the Andor series is destined to be a series with a long road, unlike the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series which is also on the way and which will see the return of Darth Vader, played by Hayden Christensen.

Star Wars: Andor is scheduled to be released on Disney + in 2022 and will take place five years before the events of Rogue One. It is one of many Star Wars projects in the works along with others such as Star Wars: Ahsoka and Star Wars: Rangers. of the New Republic.