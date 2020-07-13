‘Star Wars’ Animated Series ‘The Bad Batch’ Ordered at Disney Plus – Variety

A brand new animated “Star Wars” collection is imperial marching its method in the direction of the small display screen.

Disney Plus has issued a collection order for “Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” a derivative of the favored “Clone Wars” collection, Variety has confirmed.

This new present, which is slated to launch on Disney Plus someday in 2021, hails from Lucasfilm and follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first launched in “Clone Wars”) as they discover their method in a quickly altering galaxy within the instant aftermath of the Clone Battle. Members of Bad Batch – a singular squad of clones who range genetically from their brothers within the Clone Military – every possess a singular distinctive talent which makes them terribly efficient troopers and a formidable crew. Within the post-Clone Battle period, they may tackle daring mercenary missions as they wrestle to remain afloat and discover new function.

Information of the present comes simply over three months after “The Clone Wars” wrapped its acclaimed seven-season run. Dave Filoni, the mastermind behind “Clone Wars” and one of many brains behind “The Mandalorian,” will government produce “Bad Batch” alongside Athena Portillo, Brad Rau and Jennifer Corbett. Carrie Beck is on board as a co-executive producer and Josh Rimes as producer. Rau will function supervising director with Corbett as head author.

“Giving new and present followers the ultimate chapter of ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ has been our honor at Disney+, and we’re overjoyed by the worldwide response to this landmark collection,” mentioned Agnes Chu, senior vp of Content material at Disney Plus. “Whereas the Clone Wars could have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is simply starting. We’re thrilled to carry Dave Filoni’s imaginative and prescient to life via the subsequent adventures of the Bad Batch.”

“Bad Batch” is the most recent “Star Wars” collection coming to Disney Plus. To date, solely “The Mandalorian” and “Clone Wars” have launched on the streamer, however Disney Plus additionally has an Obi-Wan Kenobi collection with Ewan McGregor reprising the enduring function, and a Cassian Andor present starring Diego Luna, within the works.

