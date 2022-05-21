Star Wars: Battlefront 3 for PSP came into existence and there are those who keep a copy of the game on disc

Sony’s laptop received up to three installments of the action-shooter saga from the LucasFilm universe.

Not all projects reach the conclusion of their developments. Many fall by the wayside or are completely redirected to very different proposals. One of these cases stars Star Wars: Battlefront 3 for PSP. After the launch of Star Wars: Battlefront 2 in 2005, those responsible set out for a third installment that never reached the stores, but of which test copies came to exist.

Most possibly returned to the hands of LucasArts, but one has survived all this time until reaching the hands of a Reddit user, who tells how her boyfriend had in his possession a perfectly functional UMD (as PSP discs were known), providing images of its loading screen and menu. Quite a rarity that reminds us of the turbulent past of developments around the Star Wars saga.

As you remember in DualShockers, part of the assets of Star Wars: Battlefront 3 would end up resulting in Star Wars Battlefront: Elite Squadron, a proposal signed by Rebellion that premiered with positive reviews in 2009. In fact, in the image of the menu of this third numerical installment can see its protagonists. In between, in 2007, came the portable Star Wars Battlefront: Renegade Squadron.

The future of Star Wars in video games is exciting with up to eight proposals underway, one of them being a remake of KOTOR that could leave news soon. As for the action-shooter saga, there is no news after the launch of DICE’s Star Wars: Battlefront 2 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One in 2017, with a great controversy behind it around its loot boxes, being one of the titles most criticized for these contents.

