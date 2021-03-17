‘Star Wars’: Boba Fett Debut, Ewok TV Movies Coming to Disney Plus

“The Star Wars Vacation Particular” is lastly coming to Disney Plus … form of.

Within the largest bulk launch of “Star Wars” content material for the reason that streamer’s launch, a number of “Star Wars” TV spinoffs from the Nineteen Seventies, Eighties and 2000s will debut on Disney Plus on April 2. Amongst them would be the animated brief “The Story of the Devoted Wookiee” — that includes the debut of bounty hunter Boba Fett — that performed in the course of the live-action “Vacation Particular” when it first aired on CBS on 1978.

Becoming a member of “Devoted Wookiee” can be two TV motion pictures that includes the cuddly Ewoks, 1984’s “Caravan of Braveness: An Ewok Journey” and 1985’s “Ewoks: The Battle for Endor”; the animated “Ewoks” TV sequence that aired from 1985 to 1986; and the animated “Star Wars: Clone Wars” TV micro-series from Genndy Tartakovsky that aired on Cartoon Community from 2003 to 2005.

These spinoffs have lived within the hearts of hardcore “Star Wars” followers largely as a result of many have been tough to discover, no extra so than “The Star Wars Vacation Particular.” Starring Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher, this system, which didn’t contain creator George Lucas, was instantly panned as a slap-shod money seize. Whereas the “Vacation Particular” has been recognized to crop up on YouTube now and again, it’s by no means been formally launched in any format.

“The Story of the Devoted Wookiee,” nevertheless, has been extensively thought of to be one of the best a part of the “Vacation Particular,” largely as a result of it marks the debut of Boba Fett, who later appeared in live-action in 1980’s “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Again.” Lucasfilm even included “Devoted Wookiee” as an easter egg on the 2011 Blu-ray launch of the primary six “Star Wars” options. (A live-action TV sequence concerning the character, “The Ebook of Boba Fett,” is due to premiere on Disney Plus on the finish of the yr.)

After debuting on ABC as “The Ewok Journey” in 1984, the 90-minute particular was launched in theaters internationally as “Caravan of Braveness: An Ewok Journey.” Aside from Warwick Davis reprising his position because the Ewok Wicket from 1983’s “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi,” neither “Caravan of Braveness” nor its sequel the next yr, “Ewoks: The Battle for Endor,” reference “Star Wars” mythology in any substantive means. The animated “Ewoks” TV sequence took an analogous strategy.

“Star Wars: Clone Wars,” in contrast, was deeply tied to the prequel trilogy. Set between 2002’s “Star Wars: Assault of the Clones” and 2005’s “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith,” the primary two seasons of “Clone Wars” had been comprised of three-to-five-minute-long, action-heavy animated shorts, monitoring the characters of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker. Season 3 of the present expanded the storytelling to 5, 12-minute lengthy episodes. (In 2008, Lucasfilm revived “The Clone Wars” as a extra conventional animated sequence with out Tartakovsky’s involvement; that present ended its run on Disney Plus in Might 2020.)

Curiously, moderately than make a splashy announcement of the discharge of all this long-lost “Star Wars” content material, Disney quietly included the titles amongst its record of fabric coming to Disney Plus in April. A spokesperson for Lucasfilm didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark from Selection, however io9 is reporting that there aren’t any additional plans to launch extra of the “Vacation Particular” past the Boba Fett animated brief.