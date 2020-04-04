Star Wars Bombshell: Did Leia Train With Yoda And Obi-Wan Kenobi?

Go away a Remark
Regardless of hitting theaters again in December, the dialog round Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hasn’t slowed down. New revelations about J.J. Abrams’ large blockbuster have arrived constantly since its launch, additional fleshing out and explaining the film’s story. Many of those twists got here from the extra materials for Episode IX, together with its comedian e book adaptation, novelization, and particular options. Abrams packed a bunch of huge twists for the late Carrie Fisher’s Leia Organa, giving her a lightsaber and Jedi coaching with Luke. However did she additionally practice underneath Grasp Yoda and Obi-Wan Kenobi?
Leia’s connection to The Power has been the topic of a lot principle and debate since she was revealed to be a Skywalker in Return of the Jedi. Whereas The Power Awakens made it appear to be she had no Jedi coaching, she used her powers to outlive The Final Jedi‘s opening sequence. The Rise of Skywalker confirmed her coaching with Luke, however the film’s novel revealed that different beloved Jedi Masters had been additionally concerned. An excerpt from that e book learn:
Leia was no Jedi Grasp, however she had realized from the very best. And not simply from Luke; over time she’d often heard the voice of Obi-Wan Kenobi via the Power, and much more not often, that of Yoda. Some days it had felt as if she’d realized from the Power itself.
Effectively, that is thrilling. Star Wars followers have at all times needed Leia to wield a lightsaber and kick ass like Luke did within the unique trilogy. And that did find yourself taking place, earlier than she deserted her lightsaber in hopes of saving her future son. However she additionally realized from Yoda and Obi-Wan, so who is aware of how highly effective she really was?
This excerpt from the e book Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Expanded Version (through ScreenRant) is bound to blow the minds of some Star Wars followers. The trilogy films enormously expanded the capabilities of The Power, as new skills like projection, therapeutic, and area floating factored into the battle in opposition to the Darkish Aspect. Power Projection and the capabilities of Power Ghosts had been additionally launched, and it seems to be like that helped Leia’ Jedi coaching.
Within the third act of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Rey returns to Ach-To to spend the remainder of her days in isolation. That is when Luke’s Power Ghost seems to her, and divulges Leia’ Jedi coaching via a short flashback. Carrie Fisher’s beloved character accomplished her tutelage underneath Luke, however noticed a imaginative and prescient that it will lead her son to the Darkish Aspect. So she left the Jedi methods behind, together with her stunning lightsaber.
Along with her brother’s steerage, Leia was truly given help by Obi-Wan Kenobi and even Yoda. That is one other recreation changer for the Princess turned Normal, and exhibits how a lot energy she really had. And consequently, that float via area in The Final Jedi would not appear fairly as far fetched.
