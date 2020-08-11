‘Star Wars’: Cassian Andor Disney Plus Series Casts Adria Arjona

Adria Arjona has been solid within the upcoming Cassian Andor collection at Disney Plus, Selection has confirmed.

Arjona joins beforehand introduced collection lead Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk, each of whom will reprise their roles from the “Star Wars” movie “Rogue One.” Genevieve O’Reilly and Denise Gough are additionally set to seem within the present, as will Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle Soller. Particulars on Arjona’s function within the collection are being saved below wraps.

Reps for Disney didn’t instantly reply to Selection‘s request for remark.

Arjona most lately starred within the Netflix motion movie “6 Underground” and also will seem within the upcoming “Morbius” movie reverse Jared Leto. She has additionally appeared in movies resembling “Pacific Rim: Rebellion” and “Triple Frontier.” Her previous TV roles embrace “True Detective” at HBO, “Good Omens” at Amazon, and “Emerald Metropolis” at NBC.

She is repped by CAA, Nameless Content material and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Tony Gilroy is the showrunner on the collection, taking up for Stephen Schiff. Selection completely reported on Gilroy’s involvement with the present final October, at which period he was mentioned to be working alongside Schiff. Gilroy is credited because the co-writer on “Rogue One,” having supervised in depth reshoots of the movie that went on to gross over $1 billion worldwide.

Disney had beforehand indicated the present would debut in 2021, however it’s unknown if the current industry-wide shutdown induced however the COVID-19 pandemic will alter the premiere. Similar goes for a manufacturing begin date, which continues to be unknown as a result of pandemic.

The present focuses on Insurgent agent Andor previous to the occasions of “Rogue One” within the early days of the Rise up towards the Empire. The present had been described as a “spy thriller” when plans for it had been first revealed.

“The Mandalorian” was the primary “Star Wars” live-action collection, which debuted on Disney Plus at launch on November. There are a number of different such reveals in growth, together with an Obi-Wan Kenobi collection starring Ewan McGregor. Selection reported in April that “Russian Doll” co-creator Leslye Headland is at present growing a female-centric “Star Wars” collection as properly.

Deadline first reported Arjona’s casting.