Star Wars Celebration Canceled for First Time – Variety

Star Wars Celebration has been canceled for the primary time within the occasion’s historical past because of the coronavirus pandemic. The gathering was scheduled to happen from Aug. 27 by Aug. 20 within the Anaheim Conference Heart in California. Organizers confirmed the Star Wars Celebration will resume in two years, and is anticipated to run from Aug. 18 to Aug. 22, 2022.

“At Star Wars Celebration, the well being and security of our followers, attendees, exhibitors, visitors and employees is all the time our primary precedence,” the occasion’s organizers stated in a press release on Monday. “As a result of world impression of the COVID-19 virus and in talking with native and state authorities on the most recent public well being pointers associated to indoor conventions, we now have made the choice to cancel Star Wars celebration for 2020.”

Those that have been planning to attend the conference can both switch their present ticket buy to the 2022 occasion, obtain a refund or get credit score for Star Wars Celebration merchandise. Anybody who elects to switch their tickets to the 2022 present can even obtain an unique stormtrooper character pin. Info on refunds could be discovered on the occasion’s web site. The refund and switch interval will open on June 22 and run to Aug. 26.

This 12 months’s Star Wars Celebration was to be the second time the occasion was held in Anaheim. Because it started in 1999, the conference has moved throughout the globe, with reveals in Los Angeles, the U.Okay., Japan and Germany.

Star Wars Celebration is the most recent occasion to be canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic over the previous three months. San Diego Comedian-Con, which was set to run from July 23 by 26, was known as off in April resulting from considerations for public well being.