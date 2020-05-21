Star Wars Comics Figure Charles Lippincott Has Died Following Coronavirus Complications

Charles Lippincott’s contribution to the Star Wars advertising and marketing empire got here from three essential partnerships he helped foster within the run as much as and subsequent buzz surrounding the primary movie’s launch within the late ‘70s. Not solely was Lippincott instrumental to getting Marvel Comics on board to do the tie-in comics for Star Wars, however he additionally introduced in very long time e book writer Del Rey to deal with the assorted expanded universe novels that make up many of the lengthy discarded Star Wars Legends canon. Maybe the best partnership that got here from Lippincott’s early efforts is that of toy producer Kenner, which signed on to make toys for A New Hope after it was already launched in theaters.