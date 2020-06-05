Star Wars Concept Art From Colin Trevorrow’s Sequel Gives Rose Tico A Badass New Look

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with numerous firms. We might earn a fee if you click on on or make purchases through hyperlinks.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrived in theaters again in December, and ended the franchise as we knew it. The nine-film story that started with A New Hope got here to an in depth, with director J.J. Abrams tasked with crafting a satisfying ending for the generations of Star Wars followers. However Jurassic World‘s Colin Trevorrow was initially hooked up to helm Episode IX, with a daring imaginative and prescient that hardly resembles the theatrical lower. Loads of details about Trevorrow’s plan for the film have grow to be public over the previous 12 months, and a few idea artwork exhibits a totally badass look for Kelly Marie Tran’s Rose Tico.