Star Wars dates Jedi: Battle Scars, the novel that will explain what happens after Fallen Order

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was a title that came out on top and the public received it as the good game What is it. However, there are still many questions about your narrative. While the second installment is still in development, Star Wars will release a book which will explain what happens between Fallen Order and Survivor.

Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars is due out on March 7, 2023 Star Wars has announced on its official website that Lucasfilm will release two books related to Cal Kestis. The first of them are the events that take place in between of both games, while the second details the ins and outs of the filming and development of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

The first will be called Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars and he will come out March 7, 2023. It is a novel written by Sam Maggs. The second book will arrive May 2, 2023 and will receive the name of The Art of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor that the website defines as “the game development chronicle“.

for now no date official release book for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, just as there are no official covers for these two books. We know that the actor from Cal Kestis spoke about the appearance of the character in series or movies, as well as the dangers we would face in Eat Survivor.

