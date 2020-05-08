Star Wars’ Dave Filoni Loves The Phantom Menace Lightsaber Struggle, But Not For The Reason You Think

Depart a Remark
The Star Wars prequels have a reasonably tough popularity. Among the many era that grew up in love with Star Wars because of the unique trilogy, there’s a big feeling that the prequels have numerous issues. That is to not say that they’re solely with out redeeming qualities. There are parts of the prequels that many would say are nonetheless good, whether or not that is a selected efficiency, or a person scene. Whereas many would appear to have few good issues to say about Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, most must admit that the ultimate lightsaber battle within the film is an epic sequence.
There are a variety of causes to like the lightsaber battle between Darth Maul and the Jedi Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi. It is an extremely effectively choreographed combat sequence, many would say it is one of the best sword combat of any Star Wars film ever. As well as, with “Duel of the Fates,” it has probably the most iconic items of music in a franchise that has the most effective scores ever written. Even Star Wars: The Clone Wars creator, and strolling Star Wars encyclopedia, Dave Filoni loves the scene, however for a really totally different purpose.
Within the second episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, the brand new have a look at the making of the primary season of the primary live-action Star Wars collection, Dave Filoni explains that the explanation he loves the scene is not due to what it reveals, however due to what it represents. In response to Filoni…
I really like the lightsaber combat with Darth Maul. Not as a result of it’s a lightsaber combat, however as a result of George is so good at crafting why that combat’s vital, each time. The Obi-Wan/Darth Vader combat isn’t like essentially the most splendidly staged fight that you simply’re ever going to see however there’s a lot at stake. It’s so significant when Obi-wan dies that all of us really feel like Luke. In Phantom Menace, you’re watching two Jedi of their prime combat this evil villain. Maul couldn’t be extra clearly the villain. He’s designed to look evil and he’s evil. He simply expresses that each one the best way from his face out to the kind of lightsaber he fights with. What’s at stake is actually how Anakin goes to end up.
Whereas most of us get misplaced within the combat scene itself, which, it will probably’t be argued, is superb, what Dave Filoni sees are the stakes. The Star Wars prequels are concerning the fall of Anakin Skywalker, and that fall begins, in response to Filoni, with the loss of life of Qui-Gon Jinn. If Qui-Gon had gained the combat, he might have raised Anakin in a different way, not fairly in the identical manner as different younger Jedi, which Filoni says, Qui-Gon already is aware of is flawed. If he’d been in a position to take action maybe every little thing comes within the subsequent two movies might have been averted. But along with his loss of life, Anakin’s destiny is sealed. Filoni goes on…
As a result of Qui-Gon is totally different than the remainder of the Jedi. You get that within the film and Qui-Gon is combating as a result of he is aware of that he’s the daddy that Anakin wants… So he’s combating for Anakin. And that’s why it’s the Duel of the Fates. It’s the destiny of this little one. And relying on how this combat goes, [Anakin’s] life goes to be dramatically totally different.
When Qui-Gon dies, Anakin’s coaching falls to Obi-Wan, and whereas Obi-Wan and Anakin turn out to be brothers, what Skywalker wanted rising up was a father. As with the Darth Vader/Obi-Wan battle within the authentic movie, the emotion within the scene comes from realizing how a lot is misplaced when the Jedi falls.
Dave Filoni’s tackle the Phantom Menace battle is not essentially stunning or odd. It is all fairly correct when he explains it, but it surely’s definitely not the very first thing most followers think about when excited about what’s objectively one of the best a part of Star Wars: Phantom Menace.
