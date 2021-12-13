Star Wars Eclipse is an ambitious game and it won’t arrive until a very, very distant date

A reliable source has shared details of the new Quantic Dream game announced at The Game Awards 2021.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated December 13, 2021, 13:13 15 comments

The early morning from Thursday to Friday left us a multitude of announcements. Some of them, such as Star Wars Eclipse, were quite a surprise for those of us who were following the event since, although we knew that Quantic Dream he was making a Star Wars game, we weren’t expecting such a flashy presentation.

Although the study has revealed hardly anything else in relation to the game, the journalist Tom Henderson He has shared first-hand information about himself on social networks. It is practically always a reliable source, so if we pay attention to what it says, development will take 3 or 4 more years As minimum.

There are more than 60 job offers still openThat it will go for a long time, we are not surprised if we pay attention to the fact that the company is hiring personnel, with more than 60 open job offers in France and 9 in Canada. Additionally, Henderson has commented that David Cage is very involved. He is known for giving a strong author component to games, and he would be together with the Quantic Dream Paris team preparing the corresponding script, which will have a major weight, as well as its graphic engine.

Officially, many things are still unknown in relation to the title of Star Wars, but we do know that it will be an action-adventure game with a high narrative load and importance in decisions that we take, so we could expect a more active interactive title than the previous ones from the study, as well as more freedom and possibilities given the magnitude of the project. It will be set in the era of the High Republic, and the game will take place in an unexplored region.

Beyond this Eclipse for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, there are other projects of the Star Wars saga related to video games. The KOTOR remake has already been announced, but we still need to know what Ubisoft has on its hands, which has revealed very little about its new franchise game developed by Massive.

More about: Star Wars: Eclipse, Quantic Dream, Star Wars, Star Wars and Release Date.