Star Wars Eclipse will be the most ambitious game in the history of Quantic Dream, which celebrates its 25th anniversary

The David Cage-led studio is working on the multi-platform Star Wars title.

This week marks Star Wars Day, so it’s a great time to remember what’s on the horizon. The Star Wars Eclipse Quantic Dream is one of the most anticipated games by Star Wars fans and, although at the moment we only have a spectacular cinematic trailer, it seems that we can expect great things from it.

In the official studio blog we can read how its leader qualifies Star Wars Eclipse as the most ambitious game in the history of Quantic Dreamsomething that is not a small thing if we look at the production values ​​of other works that we have known in the past, always with a strong commitment to the technological vanguard.

We have always opted to deal with sensitive issuesDavid CageWithout more words related to the new project, this mention has been made on the occasion of the 25th anniversary celebration of Quantic Dream, which celebrates a quarter of a century in the development of video games. Since Omikron: The Nomad Soul we have witnessed the growth of the studio, with blockbusters like Beyond: Dos Almas or Detroit: Become Human that have enhanced the cinematographic aspect in the scene.

“With our games we have always wanted to address issues that touch us, such as parenthood, love, sacrifice, redemption, justice, equality or the right to be different,” he says. David Cage in the post. “We have always believed that the video game is a legitimate medium to deal with sensitive issues, even if they are serious or important.”

Will we have more details of your new project this summer? All we know is that Star Wars Eclipse is expected to land on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, though. your release date is still an unknown. To liven up the wait, we have prepared a special article in which we tell you everything we would like to see in the new Quantic Dream game.

