Star Wars Explained Exactly How Palpatine Survived His Return Of The Jedi Fall

The Skywalker Saga got here to an finish with J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and the dialog across the blockbuster hasn’t slowed down since. Within the months following Episode IX‘s run in theaters, loads of thrilling tidbits have arrived from interviews, comedian books, and the film’s novelization. The Rise of Skywalker‘s ebook tremendously expanded upon the story, and answered the myriad questions that weren’t fairly answered all through its 142-minute runtime. Palpatine’s resurrection was a little bit of a head scratcher, and now we all know precisely how he managed to outlive that fall in Return of the Jedi.