Star Wars Explained Exactly How Palpatine Survived His Return Of The Jedi Fall

The Skywalker Saga got here to an finish with J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and the dialog across the blockbuster hasn’t slowed down since. Within the months following Episode IX‘s run in theaters, loads of thrilling tidbits have arrived from interviews, comedian books, and the film’s novelization. The Rise of Skywalker‘s ebook tremendously expanded upon the story, and answered the myriad questions that weren’t fairly answered all through its 142-minute runtime. Palpatine’s resurrection was a little bit of a head scratcher, and now we all know precisely how he managed to outlive that fall in Return of the Jedi.
Palpatine was seemingly killed within the third act of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, with Darth Vader being redeemed shortly earlier than his demise. It was beforehand revealed that the Emperor we noticed in The Rise of Skywalker was a clone, however now we all know precisely how his consciousness managed to outlive his obvious demise aboard the second Dying Star. As Episode IX‘s novel defined:
Plagueis had not acted quick sufficient in his personal second of demise. However Sidious, sensing the flickering mild in his apprentice, had been prepared for years. So the falling, dying Emperor referred to as on all of the darkish energy of the Drive to thrust his consciousness far, distant, to a secret place he had been getting ready. His physique was useless, an empty vessel, lengthy earlier than it discovered the underside of the shaft, and his thoughts jolted to a brand new consciousness in a brand new physique – a painful one, a short lived one.
It appears like Sheev Palpatine has been planning for his surprising demise all through his life. Along with crafting clones of himself, he was additionally ready in a mysterious Sith ritual which allowed him to catapult his consciousness away from his bodily kind and into one other. The Gentle Facet would not observe one of these sorcery, however The Emperor was robust within the methods of the Darkish Facet.
The above excerpt from Rise of the Skywalker‘s ebook (through Display Rant) solutions one of many ultimate questions on Palpatine’s position in Episode IX. The film did not go into a lot element relating to the how and when of The Emperor’s mysterious resurrection. He wasn’t seen for plenty of years, and it was unlikely that he managed to flee the second Dying Star alive earlier than its destruction.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker did not present or clarify however, it seems that Palpatine projected his thoughts outdoors of his physique throughout that lengthy fall, dying earlier than his physique ever hit the bottom. All the time a planner, The Emperor had already constructed the clone of himself that will finally pop up in Episode IX.
J.J. Abrams’ resolution to deliver again Palpatine was initially a controversial one, however it actually helped The Rise of Skywalker connect with the earlier two trilogies. The Emperor is the architect behind all of the evil of the franchise, so it stands to purpose that he could be behind the occasions of the sequel motion pictures as properly.
