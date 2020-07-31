Star Wars Fan Points Out The Movie Titles Are Mixed Up, And My Mind Is Blown

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with numerous corporations. We might earn a fee once you click on on or make purchases by way of hyperlinks.

Star Wars is one the most well-liked movie franchises of all time, with total generations introduced up on the galaxy far, distant. The nine-film Skywalker Saga ended with J.J. Abrams’ The Rise of Skywalker final December, which offered an ending to the story that moviegoers had been following for many years. But it surely seems that Episode IX ought to have truly had the identify of a earlier movie– a minimum of in keeping with one fan who swapped all the titles of the films. And my thoughts is blown.