Star Wars Fans Now Demanding Disney Release The Extended Revenge Of The Sith Cut

Star Wars petitions to have a director’s lower or prolonged lower aren’t precisely new. Earlier this yr, Star Wars followers had turn out to be extra vocal about wanting a J.J. Abrams lower of The Rise of Skywalker. This comes after rumors hit the web that scenes had been lower, together with a scene the place Finn makes use of the Pressure. As of proper now, that petition reached 8.736 signatures. On high of all this, Dominic Monaghan joined the refrain, saying he hoped they launch a director’s lower.