Star Wars Fans Now Demanding Disney Release The Extended Revenge Of The Sith Cut

Most individuals have discovered by now Star Wars followers are a passionate bunch and sometimes are likely to need issues a sure method. They’ve made calls for prior to now, like petitioning to have The Final Jedi eliminated as canon. Now some followers are demanding Disney launch the prolonged Revenge of the Sith lower.
Star Wars followers have arrange a petition on Change.org with the only real purpose of getting Disney launch a four-hour prolonged lower of Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. On the time of this reporting, the petition already has 17,287 signatures. Right here’s what it has to say:
The authentic Star Wars: Revenge of The Sith (2005) lower was over 4 hours lengthy, and we predict that George Lucas ought to do the correct factor and provides the followers what we deserve and what’s rightfully ours. We love democracy, and we hope he does too.
As of proper now, there’s no proof {that a} four-hour Revenge of the Sith lower exists, however there have been rumors it exists for a while. The present runtime for Revenge of the Sith is 2 hours and twenty minutes. It’s possible the inventive staff shot a ton of footage, but it surely’s arduous to think about they shot sufficient for a four-hour story that will be truly good.
We do know Revenge of the Sith had its fair proportion of cuts, however most of them had been in pre-production or throughout filming. As an illustration, the writers of the script initially had deliberate a special ending for Padme the place she put a knife to Anakin’s neck earlier than Anakin killed her, however they modified it.
George Lucas additionally lower an advanced lightsaber scene throughout filming Revenge of the Sith. Ewan McGregor had been coaching for weeks to grasp the choreography to battle Grievous’ Magnaguards, however since manufacturing was falling too far behind, George Lucas lower the scene and had a container drop on them, as an alternative.
Star Wars petitions to have a director’s lower or prolonged lower aren’t precisely new. Earlier this yr, Star Wars followers had turn out to be extra vocal about wanting a J.J. Abrams lower of The Rise of Skywalker. This comes after rumors hit the web that scenes had been lower, together with a scene the place Finn makes use of the Pressure. As of proper now, that petition reached 8.736 signatures. On high of all this, Dominic Monaghan joined the refrain, saying he hoped they launch a director’s lower.
One one who’s not enthusiastic about director’s cuts is The Final Jedi director Rian Johnson. He argued that his director’s lower is the theatrical model of The Final Jedi and that each one the deleted scenes got here out of the film for a motive.
He makes a stable level. Most of the time, films are edited for fluff and bloat that don’t do something to assist the general narrative. Longer films don’t imply higher films. As for the Revenge of the Sith, there’s a powerful case it doesn’t have to be any longer than it already is.
