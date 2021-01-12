Star Wars games to introduce new Lucasfilm Games label

The games of Star Wars they will now be reunited under a single label, Lucasfilm Games.

Announced today on StarWars.com, the company revealed that “Lucasfilm Games is now the official identity for all Lucasfilm game titles, a name that encompasses the company’s rich video game catalog and its look to the future.”.

It marks a move similar to Xbox Game Studios and PlayStation Studios, which bring together multiple developers under a single label. All future Star Wars games will therefore bear this seal with its corresponding logo. You can see what it looks like below, via this newly released trailer.

Lucasfilm Games now also has dedicated pages of Twitter and Facebook, “that will provide breaking news more directly to fans.”. However, no new games or projects have been announced as part of this announcement.

On the other hand, after Star Wars: Squadrons, there aren’t many Star Wars games lined up right now, although LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is on its way. Furthermore, we also know that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is destined to be the beginning of a new franchise with quite a lot of travel.

New year, new look! Welcome to the new and improved Twitter page for news and information from Lucasfilm Games. Learn more at https://t.co/NCoLkEIrQb: https://t.co/AHkU85qzEt This is Lucasfilm Games: https://t.co/kpYrEKDtKI — Lucasfilm Games (@LucasfilmGames) January 11, 2021

