Star Wars Gives Leia An Animated Tribute, And Bring Your Tissues

The above clip goes by Leia’s most up-to-date appearances within the Star Wars franchise, however does have a stunning nod to George Lucas’ A New Hope. Leia walks into the darkness in her white costume and hair buns, and in a flash she’s remodeled into the grownup Leia from the sequel motion pictures. Carrie Fisher’s likeness is superbly finished, as we see her within the Resistance uniform from The Power Awakens. She first encourages Rey to journey to Ach-to seeking Luke, making certain her future Padawan that The Power is along with her.