Star Wars’ High Republic Era Will Be Explored, But Not The Way You Think

The way forward for Star Wars has been in a state of uncertainty in the intervening time, with longterm plans seeming to favor TV over films within the rapid future. Although one persistent rumor that has been circulated is that an period of prequels referred to as the “High Republic” shall be in play for the following cinematic section of the property. That rumor is no less than partially proper, because the High Republic shall be a precedence for Star Wars within the close to future. Nevertheless, it will likely be explored by publishing quite than filmmaking.