Star Wars’ High Republic Era Will Be Explored, But Not The Way You Think

The way forward for Star Wars has been in a state of uncertainty in the intervening time, with longterm plans seeming to favor TV over films within the rapid future. Although one persistent rumor that has been circulated is that an period of prequels referred to as the “High Republic” shall be in play for the following cinematic section of the property. That rumor is no less than partially proper, because the High Republic shall be a precedence for Star Wars within the close to future. Nevertheless, it will likely be explored by publishing quite than filmmaking.
Lucasfilm’s technique for this specific period of Star Wars tie-in media was confirmed within the following assertion, which was a part of a better announcement for what’s now referred to as Star Wars: The High Republic:
Later this yr, Lucasfilm will launch an epic new period of Star Wars storytelling that shall be explored by a number of voices in grownup and younger grownup novels, youngsters’s books, and comics from a wide range of publishers together with Disney Lucasfilm Press, Del Rey, IDW Publishing, and Marvel.
Star Wars and Lucasfilm have introduced these particulars to a model new period of storytelling after that they had been rumored to be within the works for a while. Nonetheless, very similar to those that have been speculating that Star Wars: Knights of the Previous Republic could be one of many subsequent movies in line, and that Keanu Reeves would make a improbable Darth Revan, the cinematic universe felt just like the place this period of storytelling would unfold.
Not solely has that chance been debunked, however additional down within the official announcement there’s additionally a really clear clarification of the precise lane that Star Wars: The High Republic shall be driving in:
Star Wars: The High Republic, which has beforehand been known as “Mission Luminous”, shall be set in an period when the Galactic Republic and the Jedi Order are at their zenith, about 200 years earlier than the occasions of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. This era on the Star Wars timeline won’t overlap any of the filmed options or collection at the moment deliberate for manufacturing, giving creators and companions an unlimited quantity of room to inform Star Wars tales with new adventures and unique characters.
Switching issues up from the earlier eras of storytelling, Star Wars: The High Republic is sandwiched between identified historic epochs within the Star Wars canon. For these of you following alongside in your official Star Wars timelines, that’s some fairly uncharted territory, as Knights of The Previous Republic was set hundreds of years previous to Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.
The most telling piece of knowledge is maybe the truth that this particular period, no less than for now, won’t be touched by any movies or TV tasks within the Star Wars galaxy. It’s a Goldilocks zone of pre-established historical past that theses tales must abide by, but additionally a spread of free rein for many who discover the period of The High Republic. Which is improbable, contemplating Star Wars: The High Republic already has some top-tier expertise drafted in its ranks as effectively. Authors like Claudia Grey, Delilah S. Dawson, and Daniel Jose Older are all on board, as their earlier experiences telling tales within the Star Wars universe have made them invaluable skills in ushering this new period of storytelling.
Some could also be upset that Star Wars: The High Republic isn’t the following cinematic evolution of the Star Wars collection. But, contemplating how the Legends canon between seeing Return of the Jedi and The Phantom Menace in theaters noticed a number of the most iconic characters and occasions come to cross, this might be the brand new renaissance that Star Wars must maintain itself recent.
This summer time will present us the primary fruits of these specific labors, as the primary wave of books, comics, and such from Star Wars: The New Republic shall be shall be on show for the general public at Star Wars Celebration this August.
Within the meantime, you’ll be able to atone for the Star Wars universe of film and TV tasks by the intensive library of such tasks housed on Disney+. For those who don’t occur to be a subscriber simply but, take a look at a free 7-day trial, and be one with The Pressure!
