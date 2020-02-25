Star Wars: High Republic revealed as a novel series after film rumours

Lucasfilm has introduced that it will likely be launching a new series of novels later this 12 months – placing to mattress rumours that it was teasing a new film series.

Star Wars: The High Republic had beforehand been referred to as Venture Luminous, and can include a vary of grownup and younger grownup novels, youngsters’s books, and comics from a number of publishers.

It will likely be set round 200 years previous to the occasions of the prequel trilogy, in “an period when the Galactic Republic and the Jedi Order are at their zenith.”

The interval lined by the novels will apparently not overlap with any of the occasions set to be featured in deliberate future tasks for film and tv.

Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, stated, “We’re so excited to be opening up such a wealthy, fertile period for our authors to discover. We’ll get to see the Jedi of their prime.”

In the meantime Lucasfilm’s publishing inventive director Michael Siglain added, “Star Wars: The High Republic options the Jedi as we’ve at all times wished to see them — as true guardians of peace and justice.

“That is a hopeful, optimistic time, when the Jedi and the Galactic Republic are at their top. However after all, into this wonderful new period one thing depraved this manner comes.

“This initiative will give readers younger and previous a new nook of the galaxy to discover by wealthy, significant tales. Plus, readers will be taught what scares the Jedi.”

Fan favorite authors can be a part of the publishing marketing campaign, together with Claudia Grey, Justina Eire, Daniel José Older, Cavan Scott and Charles Soule.

The primary spate of titles have been introduced, together with younger grownup novel Into the Darkish, written by Grey, Eire’s center grade novel A Check of Braveness and Soule’s grownup novel Mild of the Jedi.