Star Wars: Hunters launches trailer, and promises a free game for Switch and mobile full of combat

The free-to-play video game shows some of its characters and confirms its launch for this next year.

The Star Wars universe is expanding and we are not referring only to the series and movies that Lucasfilm prepares, but also to video games, with bets as varied and different as this Star Wars: Hunters presented a few months ago for Nintendo Switch and mobile phones. that now has left us a first gameplay trailer of his free-to-play bet on the fast-paced multiplayer battles.

Zynga guarantees action-packed and visually spectacular Star Wars combatIn just two minutes of video, Zynga seeks to offer a selection of some competition arenas and various teams of hunters fighting for glory at the Vespaara sports complex. Thus, viewers can discover a sample of the fighting style of the characters in competition: Rieve y J-3DI showing off his skill wielding the sword of light; Zaina y Sentinel demonstrating his aim with the blaster; Imara Vex showing off her arsenal as a hunter; the brute force of Grozz; the technology used by Slingshot and the ingenious weapons made by the Utooni.

All eight characters will be available at launch in Star Wars: Hunters once it hits Nintendo Switch and iOS and Android devices this coming year. On Google mobiles, however, it is already in the testing phase in several international markets.

Star Wars: Hunters sets its action after the fall of the Empire, with a proposal where two teams of four have to face off in iconic locations in the universe imagined by George Lucas more than 40 years ago. “Players will compete as bounty hunters, heroes of the rebellion, or even famous characters from the fallen Empire, in an action game that immerses players in action-packed and visually spectacular Star Wars combat“.

There’s also an open-world action video game in the works from the makers of The Division, as well as a highly anticipated remake of KOTOR for PC and PS5.

