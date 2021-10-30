Star wars in Manchester United: Rooney’s dart to Cristiano Ronaldo and the figures of the squad

Wayne Rooney criticized the Manchester United referents (Photo: REUTERS)

After a series of erratic results, the Manchester United suffered a hard blow after losing 5-0 to Liverpool in Old Trafford, which exposed the serious crisis experienced by the team led by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. In this context, a historic club player as he is Wayne Rooney accused the current stars of the team, including Cristiano Ronaldo, to have an attitude “unacceptable”.

In statements released by The Sun, the former English footballer, legend of the Red Devils, I affirm that various players are shirking their responsibilities on the field of play and they are not suffering enough from the humiliation of last Sunday before the Reds.

“United players have to question themselves, look at themselves. It’s too easy for the coach to take all the blame when those players they get paid a lot of money to do their job, and I don’t think they are doing it well enough, “he shot Rooney.

In his strong criticism, the current Derby County coach spoke about the standards to be upheld: “There are a lot of demand in that club, a lot of pressure and I see too many players who are unwilling to run, unwilling to defend, they are not willing to risk everything for that club. And that is not acceptable. There is a great responsibility in those players. They are world-class international players, and a club like him Manchester United need more. Those players need to be hurtThey need to feel that, when you lose games, how much it hurts ”.

The next matches will be crucial for the future of Solskjaer, which has several commitments on the horizon that will define its future in Old Trafford, starting with the duel before him Tottenham of is this weekend.

For Rooney, the top scorer in the club’s history with 253 goals, the Board will have to have a plan ready in case the coach gets fired soon. “Whatever decision they make, they will feel that it is the right one. What I do know is that you can’t just bow to what people want. There will be a plan in place, either with Ole or without him. They will come out and talk about it or make decisions at the right time I’m sure. United are going through a difficult period. Everybody can see there’s pressure on OleBut I know he’s a fighter and will keep doing the right things trying to get more out of those players”, He analyzed.

According to these statements, Rooney was very surprised by the result before Liverpool, but he made his own interpretation of one of the worst defeats of the Manchester United in their own stadium. “It was not easy to see. Liverpool are a fantastic team, similar to United in world class players. The only difference is that they are working without the ball“, He concluded.

