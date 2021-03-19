Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has been rated for PS5 and Xbox Series X in Germany

Earlier this year 2021, Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment released an update patch for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. This consisted of adding certain characteristics so that the game took more advantage of the particularities of the new generation consoles.

However, as we told you then, it was not an improved version as such (like, for example, those that Crash Bandicoot 4 and Yakuza Like a Dragon have recently received on PS5). That’s why today’s news is important: a PS5 and Xbox Series X / S version has just been listed for the game in Germany.

The discovery has been made by Gematsu. And as they themselves indicate, the game has received age ratings for the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S versions in Germany. And the most important thing is that this type of registration only occurs if a native version is prepared for those consoles.

At this time, Electronic Arts has not yet confirmed the news, so we will have to wait. However, it must be said that when these types of ratings arrive from competent bodies, it is usually an indication that the announcement (and even the launch) is imminent.

On the other hand, in case the news is officially confirmed, it will be interesting to see what kind of improvements Respawn can implement. Above all, taking into account that the update that we told you about at the beginning of this news, already added interesting features.

In fact, this one focused on optimization by improving Fallen Order’s frame rate, dynamic resolution ranges, and post-processing resolution. Even so, in its day it was specified that all these changes depended on the hardware you were running.

If you have not done it yet, we invite you to read the analysis that we dedicated to it in its day. Of him, we said that “The new Star Wars game puts us in the shoes of a young Padawan who will have to survive after the execution of Order 66 in a mixture of different genres and mechanics that end up being liked more for its galactic theme in the background than its own merits. “.