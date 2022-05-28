Star Wars Jedi Survivor announcement and trailer: Fallen Order sequel details and release window

The new adventures of Cal Kestis and BD-1 have landed at Star Wars Celebration 2022.

Respawn Entertainment has not given a heartbeat on a day that Star Wars fans have our nerves on edge. A couple of weeks ago, Ewan McGregor was talking about the relationship between the Obi-Wan Kenobi series and video games, and on the opening day and with the galactic euphoria unleashed, the Star Wars Celebration 2022 he has come to drop a bombshell that all Force-sensitives could see coming.

The sequel to the fantastic Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has been officially presented under the name of Star Wars Jedi Survivor, and has done so with a teaser-trailer which has not ceased to excite us. Although there is still no specific date for its premiere, Respawn, under the direction of Stig Asmussenthey count on the new action adventure to arrive a PC, PS5 y Xbox Series X|S en 2023.

“Even before Jedi: Fallen Order was completed, our team had a vision for how to bring Cal, BD and the crew’s adventure into the sequel,” explained Stig Asmusse in a statement released by EA: “For Jedi: Survivor, we are working in conjunction with Lucasfilm Games to build on the legacy of Jedi: Fallen Order. We are leveraging new technologies to create more dynamic Jedi combat and cinematic storytelling to expand Cal’s story as he matures and survives through the dark times. We can’t wait to share more about the game with the world. later this year“.

Jedi Survivor Will Expand The Franchise’s Dynamic Combat With New FormulasStar Wars Jedi Survivor will take place five years later from the events of Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, with Cal staying one step ahead of the Empire’s constant quest while bearing the brunt of being one of the last Jedi left in the galaxy. Its creators have promised that both Cal and his faithful companion BD-1 will meet and form alliances with a multitude of unique characters on their journey. “Star Wars Jedi Survivor will expand the franchise’s dynamic combat with new formulas and Cal will learn new skills that will lead you to grow in your connection with the Force”, they guarantee.

Star Wars games to come

This 2022 has already left us with an absurdly fun LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and a bestseller for two sagas, but what is to come draws what could be a true golden age in Star Wars video games. Quantic Dream already amazed us with those first details of Star Wars Eclipse and Aspyr Media has taken nothing less than Star Wars KOTOR to carry out its remake.

As many as eight Star Wars video games are currently in developmentSounds good? Well, remember that Ubisoft Massive, authors of The Division, also have an ambitious project underway within the George Lucas universe. Star Wars: Hunters will put us in the shoes of bounty hunters on Nintendo Switch and mobile devices, and Bit Reactor, a team made up of ex-Firaxis, XCOM creators promise to surprise us. Respawn can’t get enough of today’s projectso in addition, it is preparing a new FPS, and the legendary Amy Hennig, writer of Uncharted, returns to remove the thorn from Visceral Games’ failed Star Wars with an action-adventure title with an original story.

Más sobre: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Star Wars, Respawn Entertainment, EA y Lucasfilm Games.