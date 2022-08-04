Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is held for 2023, but EA rules out giving a release window for now

The company says we shouldn’t “assume anything” when it comes to expecting a release earlier this year.

It’s no surprise that, following the success of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, fans of George Lucas’s film franchise have applauded the announcement of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Everything indicates that it will touch us wait several months until EA shows more information about this game, which is intended to be darker than its prequel, but it is very possible that the next Cal Kestis adventure, dated for some time in 2023, will take a little longer to provide us. a launch day.

I think the advice is not to assume anythingAndrew WilsonIn the latest Q&A session with its investors (via GamesRadar+), the developer has refused to share a launch window. Here, one of the participants recalled an unannounced EA game that would have set its release for January-March 2023: “I just wonder if – considering you’ve announced Star Wars [Jedi: Survivor]we can assume that, then, this is not the Star Wars game or we should not assume anything?”

“I think the advice is assume nothing“Andrew Wilson, CEO of the company, responded forcefully. It should be noted that, in recent weeks, several rumors have been heard regarding a supposed launch of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for early 2023. However, we will have to wait for more information of EA to finish confirming, or denying, this last data.

Be that as it may, the community is very curious about what Cal Kestis will offer us in its next adventure. For the moment, some figures have allowed us to know what the protagonist of the delivery will be like, although in 3DJuegos we have not hesitated to launch some theories on who the mysterious character in the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor trailer could be.

